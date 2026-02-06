Olympic Drip: Designers Who Slayed the 2026 Olympic Team Uniform Looks

Source: Ciancaphoto Studio / Getty The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina are shaping up to be a runway on ice, where fashion meets athleticism in the most fabulous way possible. Forget boring tracksuits, this year’s uniforms are dripping with style, thanks to some of the world’s most iconic designers. From cashmere-clad Mongolian athletes to Team USA rocking Ralph Lauren’s timeless Americana vibes, these uniforms are as much about making a statement as they are about performance. With Italy’s rich design heritage as the backdrop, the Games are turning into a global fashion week, where every team’s look tells a story of culture, innovation, and national pride. Let’s dive into the designers who are bringing the heat to snowy Milan!

Stella Jean for Team Haiti Haiti’s Winter Olympic uniforms, designed by Stella Jean, are a powerful blend of art, culture, and resilience. Jean, an Italian designer with Haitian roots, collaborated with former ski champion Pietro Vitalini to create the only hand-painted uniforms at the Games. Inspired by the visionary art of Édouard Duval-Carrié, the designs feature a riderless red horse surrounded by tropical motifs and Haiti’s clear blue skies, symbolizing the nation’s enduring spirit. While the International Olympic Committee barred the use of revolutionary leader Toussaint Louverture’s image, Jean pivoted to ensure the horse—representing Louverture’s legacy—remained a central element. The uniforms, which include puffer skirts and tignons for women, are a testament to Haiti’s refusal to be erased, embodying triumph over adversity and a celebration of its vibrant heritage.

Ralph Lauren for Team USA Ralph Lauren continues its legacy as the official outfitter for Team USA, delivering timeless designs for the 10th consecutive Winter Olympics. The Opening Ceremony look features winter-white wool coats with toggle closures, paired with American flag-inspired knit sweaters. For the Closing Ceremony, sporty puffers and vintage ski-inspired layers take center stage. David Lauren, the brand's chief branding officer, describes the collection as a reflection of "optimism and the relentless pursuit of excellence." RELATED STORY: Exclusive: Erin Jackson, Dr. Howard-Verovic & Beating Eczema

Goyol Cashmere for Team Mongolia Team Mongolia’s uniforms, designed by Goyol Cashmere, are a masterclass in cultural storytelling. Drawing inspiration from the traditional deel garments of Mongolia’s nomadic heritage, the ceremonial outfits feature premium cashmere, silk accents, and horn-inspired motifs. This fusion of ancestral craftsmanship and modern tailoring ensures that Mongolia’s athletes will make a striking entrance at the Opening Ceremony.

Emporio Armani for Team Italy As the host nation, Italy's uniforms by Emporio Armani's EA7 line are a tribute to simplicity and elegance. The all-white ensembles, inspired by snow-capped peaks, feature sharp tailoring and patriotic details like the lyrics of the Italian national anthem printed inside jackets. Giorgio Armani's vision of harmony and respect shines through in these designs, making them a poignant homage following the designer's recent passing.

Lululemon for Team Canada Lululemon’s designs for Team Canada are a bold celebration of national pride. Anchored by an oversized red maple leaf, the uniforms incorporate adaptive fits and thermoregulation technology. From puffer coats to podium jackets with topographic patterns, the collection reflects Canada’s diverse landscapes and commitment to performance.

Adidas and Ben Sherman for Team Great Britain Adidas and Ben Sherman join forces to outfit Team Great Britain. Adidas focuses on performance with Union Jack-inspired athletic gear, while Ben Sherman’s ceremonial wear reimagines classic menswear with wool topcoats and fair isle knits. Olympic legend Tom Daley adds a personal touch with hand-designed scarves and hats for the flagbearers.

Le Coq Sportif for Team France Team France’s uniforms, designed by Le Coq Sportif, are a masterclass in retro elegance. Inspired by 1970s sporting attire, the collection features fitted polos and coordinating knit pants that exude après-ski chic. The color palette of warm winter white, cornflower blue, and subtle red offers a fresh twist on France’s tricolor, making these uniforms both polished and unexpected. Perfect for the French Alps or the Olympic stage, these looks are a seamless blend of sophistication and functionality.