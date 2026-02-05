5 Sneakers Your Man Will Want For Valentine’s Day

Nike

With Valentine’s Day occurring next weekend, it’s only right that we look out for our people out there — and no, not just you, ladies!

While V-Day is and always will be designed to give the ladies a day filled with flowers, chocolates and various forms of adoration, that’s not to say the fellas can’t get a little love as well.

Trade in the teddy bears and matching heart sweaters this year by giving a gift that we think any big stepper in your life will appreciate: sneakers!

As you can see in the viral advertisement by Jordan Brand featuring actress Niecy Nash (seen above), many of the top sportswear stalwarts in the industry are getting with the love movement by dropping some beautiful heat. Some are directly on-brand with the occasion at hand, while others are just firing off colorways that match the red and pink aesthetic of it all. It works either way, and you end up with a pair of kicks that actually can work itself into any respectable shoe collection beyond Valentine’s Day. In short, this is the gift that keeps on kicking.

Straying away from sticking to one brand specifically, we rounded up five of the best that we think can get your sneaker shopping jumpstarted. All are available now save for one, and with those kicks in question (the Salesman 6s) dropping on Valentine’s Day you’ll have time to call ahead to prepare.

Happy hunting, lovers!

Take our advice and treat the man in your life to some fresh kicks this Valentine’s Day. Any of these five options will surely get you the gift you want in return. Thank us later:

Air Jordan 6 (VI) “Salesman”

DROP DATE: 02/14/26

PRICE: $215 USD

LINK TO SHOP