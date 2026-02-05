Trump’s EEOC Investigates Nike Over Vague Anti-White Discrimination Claims

Source: Nike / NIke

If there’s one thing the Trump administration will never take a break from, it’s reinforcing white supremacy by validating white people who think they are victims of non-white supremacy.

Between the vice president assuring America’s Caucasians that they “no longer have to apologize for being white” — a thing white people have never in the history of ever-dom collectively apologized for — the administration pouncing all over every case that even gives off a whiff of DEI, and making it difficult for Black people or any non-white racial group to fight or even study systemic racism, it’s clear what I’ve been saying is true:

President Donald Trump made himself out to be white America’s Martin Luther King Jr., and the poor, privileged whites bought into it hook, line and sinker, because they want to be oppressed so bad.

Anyway, the administration’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has announced it is investigating Nike over vague allegations that it discriminated against white people.

The EEOC said in a press release that it “seeks court order for information related to systemic race discrimination allegations that athletic footwear and apparel giant discriminated against white workers,” which it seems to be basing largely on the fact that the company maintains a diversity, equity and inclusion page on its website, which notes that Nike is committed to “creating a workforce that represents different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives.”

The EEOC doesn’t even appear to be seeking this investigation on behalf of any specific victims. It just keeps tossing around words like “systemic” to describe unspecified “allegations” that the company is discriminating against white people. In fact, instead of citing any specific allegations from actual people who claim the sportswear company discriminated against them, the Trump-appointed EEOC chair, Andrea Lucas cited “compelling indications” that Nike’s DEI practices “may violate federal prohibitions against race discrimination,” which, again, indicates that the EEOC’s action is based solely on the fact that the company boasts about its commitment to diversity.

It’s worth mentioning that this is the same Andrea Lucas who literally put out a video advertisement, soliciting white men to come forward with their reverse-racism claims.

So, the federal government is out here actively fishing for white people who have anti-white discrimination claims, which one wouldn’t have to do for the largest racial demographic in the nation if it actually experienced racial discrimination on a systemic level, or at all, for that matter.

Another interesting tidbit in the EEOC’s press release is that it claims Nike’s DEI initiatives may have created a “pattern or practice of disparate treatment against white employees.” This is especially interesting due to the government’s use of the word “disparate.”

Last year, Trump signed an executive order that required federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), to stop using “disparate impact” data to identify discriminatory policies and practices that disproportionately harm certain groups, namely Black people and other people of color. The president also signed a similar order discouraging school administrators from using “disparate impact” data to address racial disparities in disciplinary actions taken against students, labeling it a DEI practice.

Around the same time last year, Trump’s MAGA-fied Department of Justice ended a wastewater settlement for a mostly Black Alabama town, falsely calling it “environmental justice as viewed through a distorting, DEI lens,” simply because environmental racism was addressed in the reaching of the settlement.

It’s almost as if, in the Trump administration’s world, anything that addresses systemic racism against anyone but white people is an unlawful DEI effort.

It’s almost as if the Trump administration is a white supremacist organization.

In response to the EEOC’s allegations, a Nike spokesperson told Forbes the probe is a “surprising and unusual escalation,” stating the company has had “extensive, good-faith participation in an EEOC inquiry” and already provided thousands of documents to the agency. The company also stated that it is “committed to fair and lawful employment practices” and follows laws that prohibit discrimination, stating it believes the company’s “programs and practices are consistent with those obligations.”

Diversity initiatives only exist because, for the overwhelming majority of U.S. history, white men were the only demographic that enjoyed unfettered access to education and employment in every major industry in the nation. White conservatives who oppose DEI and affirmative action have never been able to show evidence that correcting that history has resulted in systemic anti-white discrimination, but then white supremacy has always ensured that the more we progress as a nation, the more the oppressors will become the oppressed, only in their own minds.

Trump’s EEOC Investigates Nike Over Vague Anti-White Discrimination Claims was originally published on newsone.com