Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 129

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 129

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on January 29, 2026
You know what it is!

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Nicki Minaj going full MAGA in D.C., Anthony Anderson confirming his relationship with Rocsi Diaz, Rihanna RIHcreating her iconic maternity look at Dior Fashion show, Christian Combs firing shots at ‘senior citizen’ 50 Cent, Ray J revealing he’s struggling with serious heart issues, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Victoria Monét making her return to the series after stunning at Camper’s star-studded ‘Campilation’ album release party in La La Land.

The “On My Mama” singer was front and center at the swanky soirée that brought together some of R&B’s biggest names, including Tank, Ne-Yo, Ty Dolla $ign, Adam Blackstone, Trevor Jackson, Alex Isley, BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Terrace Martin, and more.

Camper's Campilation Album Release Party asset
Source: Jerritt Clark

Powered by Jim Beam, the bustling affair kicked off Grammy week while celebrating dynamic vibe curator/producer Camper who brought that classic R&B feeling back with his buzzy Campilation album now streaming on all platforms.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Chlöe Bailey and SZA giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Cuban Link, Ari Lennox, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

