Politics

Trump White House Clowned For Not Knowing There Are No Penguins In Greenland

In an attempt to troll folks on social media, the Trump White House instead made itself look completely moronic and got a geography lesson on Friday.

Published on January 26, 2026
Getty Images / Donald Trump / Trump White House

President Donald Trump’s White House constantly reminds us that it is full of stupid people.

In an attempt to troll folks on social media, the Trump White House instead made itself look completely moronic and got a geography lesson on Friday.

Donald Trump is nowhere close to taking over Greenland from Denmark, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen, but the thought of that is still fresh on his mind.

The White House official account on X posted an AI-generated image of Orange Mussolini walking alongside a penguin on a block of ice. The penguin featured in the ai-slop is holding an American flag, and is walking alongside Trump as they head towards a Greenland flag.

But there is one big glaring issue that many people quickly pointed out. There are no penguins in Greenland, with all 18 known species of the flightless bird confined to the southern hemisphere, most living on the Antarctic coasts and sub-Antarctic islands.

“There are no penguins in Greenland. All Penguins live in the southern hemisphere except one species from the Galapagos Islands. Perhaps you shouldn’t have dismantled the Department of Education so quickly,” PatriotTakes, a popular anti-Trump account on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) added, “wrong hemisphere.”

 Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief at The Dispatch and a staunch never-Trumper, wrote, “There are no penguins in Greenland. You’re embarrassing yourselves. Unless maybe you meant …” adding a gif of Danny DeVito’s Penguin from Batman Returns.

We still have three years left of this nonsense.

You can see more reactions below.

Trump White House Clowned For Not Knowing There Are No Penguins In Greenland was originally published on hiphopwired.com

