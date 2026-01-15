Listen Live
Olandria Carthen Stuns At 'Bridgerton' Ball

Olandria Carthen was a masquerade baddie at the Paris premiere of 'Bridgerton' season 4.

Published on January 15, 2026
83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk/2026GG / Getty

Olandria Carthen isn’t letting go of her grip on the game anytime soon. Fresh off her impeccable Golden Globes appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes, the ‘Bama Barbie’ hit the red carpet in Paris for the season four premiere where she stole the show in a Rahul Mishra dress and face veil.

Glistening in the decolletage and cleavage-bearing look, Olandria posed for photos while channeling her inner Lady Olandria. Olandria is living her best life commanding every red carpet she touches. We weren’t even recovered from her Christian Siriano look at the Globes and here she is again, applying pressure.

Olandria became the breakout star of season 7 of the wildly successful reality TV show “Love Island.” And her star has only continued to rise. The Tuskegee University graduate has become the poster woman for “it girl” energy after a banner year in 2025 and sis was only getting started. Last year, she hit the runway at NYFW, covered multiple magazines, found love, made her Wikipedia debut and became our ‘Beauty of The Year.’

‘Bridgerton’ Returns To Netflix

"Bridgerton" Season 4 Paris World Premiere
Source: Aurore Marechal / Getty

If you’re an Olandria and ‘Bridgerton’ fan, this is a double dose of googness for you. Season 4 of the beloved Shonda Rhimes drama airs on January 29, 2026, and Part 2 on February 26, 2026.

Rhimes was also a glistening vision at the premiere, showing up to the event in a metallic look. On The Jennifer Hudson Show, the show runner revealed, “Every season is different, but this season has just this beautiful quality of being upstairs, downstairs. We get to see what happens on the other side of the house with the staff, but also the love story — the upstairs, downstairs love story — and I think that’s really good. The chemistry they have is amazing.”

