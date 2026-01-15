A List Of Places Women Would Love To Go On A First Date

Source: xavierarnau / Getty

Recently, we gave you a list of places women refuse to go for a first date, and now we’re flipping the script for you. This time, we’ve got you covered with a list of places women would love to go for a first date. This list is a perfect mix of fun, intimate, competitive, creative, classy, and everything in between. These are the types of spots that spark conversation, create a vibe, and make the date feel intentional instead of thrown together. Take a woman to one of these places on a first date, and you’re almost guaranteed to get a second one.

If social media standards, aesthetics, and expectations matter to you. These spots definitely check the Instagram-worthy box. You won’t get clowned in the group chat, no awkward explanations required. In fact, you might just become the favorite guy she’s talking about. These are dates that look good on camera, feel good in real life, and show effort without trying too hard. Get ready to step your dating game up.

Check out this list of places a woman would genuinely love to go on a first date.

RELATED: A List Of Places Women Refuse To Go For A First Date