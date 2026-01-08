From Paris! Kid Cudi Set To Make Art Debut As ‘Scotty Ramon’

GUILLAUME BAPTISTE

It’s not in the least bit of an exaggeration to say that Kid Cudi has always strived to put the art in artist. Although known primarily for music, which he’s done successfully for the better part of two decades now, the 41-year-old multi-hyphenate is now entering a new era of his artistry by truly becoming an artist with a Parisian exhibition of paintings under his new moniker, Scotty Ramon.

Comprised of his very first painting done just ober a year ago, and those he crafted in the time thereafter, the world will soon see it presented in full as Echoes of The Past at the renowned Ruttkowski;68 gallery in Paris.

As described in the announcement post (seen above) by Parisian freelance writer Amy Verner, the show run of Echoes of the Past by Ki—err, Scotty Ramon! — comes from his childhood inspirations to be a cartoonist. It brings the “name change” full circle when you realized his full name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi and this is a venture tied deeply to his roots and upbringing. The art itself is centered around yet another moniker, Max, a bald Black boy full of joy who often find himself bathed in dreamy hues with a mouth agape in awe. You can tell Scotty Ramon finds a comfort in long strokes and covering the canvas with open space that leaves Max as the whether he’s small-and-centered or taking up half the frame.

“Ramon, who is best known as Kid Cudi, also produced an original sound component that will play throughout the gallery,” Verner adds, describing it as “atmospheric and electric” with a testament that “the score’s propulsive synths and beat enhance the experience and build the vibe.” If it’s anything on the vibe if his 2025 album, Free, particularly the interesting-titled album cut, “Echoes of the Present,” we think it’ll definitely sync perfectly with his music side as well.

Take a listen below and let us know what you think:

Get more information on Echoes of the Past by the artist formerly known as Kid Cudi (and now Scotty Ramon!) by heading over to the Ruttkowski;68 gallery website.