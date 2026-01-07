Nicolás Maduro Had His Day In Court. Here’s What We Know

Source: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / Getty

Last weekend, the Trump administration made the controversial and legally questionable move of capturing and arresting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The pair had their first day in court on Monday. Here’s everything we know.

According to CBS News, Maduro and Flores appeared before U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in New York. The pair is being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), a federal jail in Brooklyn. The jail has held many high-profile inmates, including Luigi Mangione, Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and Sean “Diddy” Combs. Despite holding so many high-profile inmates, NPR reports that the jail has come under scrutiny for overcrowding, inmate deaths, and poor medical care.

Maduro was federally indicted in 2020 during Trump’s first term on charges of cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices. Should Maduro be found guilty of the charges, he potentially faces life in prison.

The hearing wasn’t open to the public or any news cameras, but those inside said it was apparent Maduro intended to share prepared remarks before Hellerstein cut him off. When he was able to speak, Maduro told the court, “I am still president of my country.” He also expressed that he was “kidnapped.” When Hellerstein asked Maduro how he pleads, Maduro responded, “I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man, the constitutional president of my country.”

Maduro’s lawyer, Barry Pollack, intends to argue the legality of Maduro’s capture.

Pollack said Maduro is “head of a sovereign state and is entitled to the privileges and immunities that go with that office.” The problem with that line of defense is that the U.S. doesn’t recognize Maduro as the legitimate leader of Venezuela. Maduro’s 2024 election has been under intense scrutiny. He was declared the winner only hours after polls closed, despite the numbers never being released to the public. An independent firm tallied the digital votes and found that Maduro actually lost the election.

No one is going to argue that Maduro wasn’t a shady leader, but using military force to kidnap a leader of a foreign country who doesn’t pose an immediate threat to national security is both legally questionable and sets an alarming precedent on the world stage.

On the same day that Maduro had his first hearing, officials within the Trump administration met with members of Congress to answer questions about the operation. While Republican congressional members (predictably) were satisfied with the explanations from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stated that the classified briefing “posed far more questions than it ever answered.”

“Their plan for the U.S. running Venezuela is vague, based on wishful thinking, and unsatisfying,” Schumer told reporters.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) was also skeptical of the reasoning provided by the Trump administration in an interview with 60 Minutes. “Is it about law enforcement? Is it about drug smuggling into the United States? Is it about regime change? Or is it about … extracting … oil from a foreign nation?” Kelly asked. “He hasn’t made that clear.”

In contrast, House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters the operation was a “decisive and justified action,” and that Maduro led a “criminal organization masquerading as a government.”

What happens next in Venezuela is anyone’s guess, which is incredibly alarming when talking about the geopolitical state of a country. The Trump administration hasn’t been transparent about how the power vacuum in Venezuela will be filled, and it’s unclear how much of a presence the U.S. will have in the country.

You know, when I said I wanted the aughts to come back, I was talking about the movies, games, and general aesthetics. Not, you know, destabilizing a foreign country for increasingly dubious reasons.

Nicolás Maduro Had His Day In Court. Here’s What We Know was originally published on newsone.com