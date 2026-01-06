Explaining The Beef Between Adin Ross & Doechii

Adin Ross, one of the most popular streamers today, used his massive platform to unleash a barrage of criticism against Doechii, accusing her of being an industry plant. Doechii has since responded along with rapper and podcaster Glasses Malone, and Hip-Hop Wired has examined the beef given the information that is present.

Adin Ross, 25, launched his crusade against Doechii late last year, referring to the rising star as an industry plant and dressing down her alignment with Top Dawg Entertainment.

Ross, a known affiliate of Drake, continually drilled the idea into his audience that the Tampa, Florida native’s ascension involved clandestine tinkering from assumed powers that be. Ross also referred to Doechii in unsavory ways, calling her “dumb b*tch” and accusing her of using bots to spike her music streams.

Doechii seemingly addressed the jabs from Ross in a new track titled “girl, get up,” featuring SZA, and while Ross isn’t named explicitly, it could be assumed that the barbs were aimed that way.

From “Girl, Get Up”:

All that industry plant sh*t whack

I see it on the blogs, I see you in the chats

You suck every rap n*gga d*ck from the back

But what’s the agenda when the it girl black?

Y’all can’t fathom that I work this hard

And y’all can’t fathom that I earned this chart

Y’all can’t stand my vibe ’cause I’m anointed

All y’all evil-ass hoes just annoyin’

Ross reacted to the track and called Doechii out of her name by addressing her as a “stupid, smelly whore” among other words while streaming on Kick and flanked by Tekashi 6ix9ine and streamer Cuffem, who did ask Ross to settle down.

Glasses Malone jumped into the mix to defend the TDE after hearing Ross’ latest tirade, and he didn’t mince words.

I don’t give a f*ck if you think that sht dissing you,” Malone said in a recent video. “You not finna just be sitting up there talking shit that Black woman. On god, bro. If you keep doing it, I’ma start pressing all the n*ggas around you.”

Ross replied by calling Malone a “fat simp” and that he’d involve law enforcement, to which Malone responded by saying that the police are usually called after the incident goes down.

Podcast star Joe Budden also added his thoughts on the matter in a recent broadcast. He egged on Malone, who is affiliated with the Crips gang, to handle their business.

“I do want to say I’m rooting for Glasses Malone to get all the Crips together to beat up [Ross],” Budden said. “I am. Sorry. Because I think that’s who she was talking to on the song.”

Doechii hasn’t addressed Adin Ross, who dissed her, Budden, and others by name in a new diss track. However, there are plenty of discussions taking place online, notably on the X platform. We’ve got some of those reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty