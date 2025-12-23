Remembering Angie Stone: Her Son’s Emotional Message On What Would Have Been Her 64th Birthday

Angie Stone's son posts touching tribute on her birthday after her tragic passing

Young man also lost his father, D'Angelo, just months after his mother's death

Families faced challenges, but parents taught him to be strong during difficult times

Source: Derek White / Getty

On what would have been her 64th birthday, Angie Stone‘s son, Michael Archer II, took to Instagram to honor his late mother less than a year after her tragic passing.

The legendary soul singer passed away on March 1 after a sprinter she was traveling in, along with members of her crew, crashed into a ditch. Archer II lovingly posted photos of his mother during various points of her life and a caption expressing his love for her:

Source: L. Busacca / Getty



It has been a hard year for the young man, whose stage name is Swayvo Twain, as he also lost his father, the incomparable D’Angelo, on Oct. 14. Though the world lost two of the brightest stars in our community, the loss of both parents no doubt leaves a void that few things can fill.

“I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me,” said Archer in a statement shared with BOSSIP. “I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents thought [sic] me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that.”

During a visit to The Breakfast Club, Twain spoke about spending some of his father’s last days with him. Though D’Angelo and Stone weren’t together, they shared a mutual love and respect for one another not only as artists but also as coparents. However, that was not always the case for the people around them.

“My dad, he moved in a certain way,” he shared. “And I used to always think he was just being extra but when we did my mother’s funeral, we had the repass and my dad was in the city the whole day. He hit me like ‘son, I’m gone pull up’ but he didn’t show up the whole funeral. And then the whole repass and he didn’t show up either. So, I’m like ‘man, late again’ but he pulled up at the last possible second at the repass and he came straight to me, instead of my family treating him like a regular person here for the funeral, they all went and mobbed him like he was Justin Bieber or something.”

He continued,

“There’s a lot of my family who did that and I don’t f— with them, to this day because it’s like man, we just put my mama in the ground. So, when I seen that I was like ‘oh wow, this is why he be moving in that type of manner because he didn’t want to make it about him. He just wanted to be there for me. You know what I’m saying?”

Our prayers are definitely with the Archer and Stone families this holiday season.

