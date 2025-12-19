Finally! The Epstein Files Have Been Released By DOJ, Hundreds Of Thousands Of Documents

Source: Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty

It’s been a long time coming but the time is finally here. The Department of Justice have released what they are calling “Epstein Library” which consists of hundreds of thousands of documents related to the deceased financier and the investigation into his sex crimes.

At this time, thousands of news companies are poring through the documents for previously unreleased information and names that might pique public interests. It has to be said that a great many people fully expect Donald Trump’s name to be a part of these files, however, the previous rumor that Republicans will do their damnedest to keep their fear-mongering führer clean from any scandalous mud that might splash back on him.

Despite the fact that Trump campaigned heavily on the release of this sensitive documents, he did a conspicuous 180 on the issue in recent months but was finally compelled to acquiesce after Congress forced his hand. The DOJ was given 30 days to make the files public and today was literally the 30th day. By law, these files were supposed to be searchable by the public but according to USA Today, searches for names like “Clinton” or “Trump” turn up blank pages. As a result, reporters assigned to find news are forced to read each page one by one. Call us cynical but the Friday release mixed with the inefficient search system, suggest that perhaps the Trump administration thinks that they can push this under the rug over the weekend and start Monday anew.

Joke’s on them. After all the time and effort it took to get this information, there is zero chance that they will not nitpick and analyze every syllable of these documents from today until New Year’s Eve and beyond.

Trump and his league of obsequious bootlickers better get ready. This is the type of scandal that could cancel everybody’s Christmas.

