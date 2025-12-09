Heather Diehl / Sean Duffy / Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Trump Administration continues to put on a masterclass in showing the country how ridiculous it is.

Two more of Donald Trump’s DEI hires, HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, were out here making fools out of themselves on Tuesday.

While promoting their joint effort, a new initiative called “Make Travel Family Friendly Again,” which will see $1 billion of our tax dollars used to add more nursing rooms, workout stations and healthier food options at airports, RFK Jr. and Duffey engaged in what many on social media are describing as an “ego contest” by enagaging in a pull-up contest near the security line at Reagan International Airport.

Kennedy managed to do 20 pull-ups, while the former reality television star did 10, but it was a pure struggle to watch both of them trying to pull them off.

The idea of working out at an airport, of all places, is the latest dumba** notion to come out of Duffey’s mouth, who also suggests Americans need to get back to dressing up and being kinder to improve the travel experience, instead of, you know, just hiring more air traffic control workers.

Social Media Is Dragging Sean Duffy & RFK Jr.

The workout spectacle at the airport earned Duffy and Kennedy a well-deserved social media dragging.

“Hey Crazy Cakes, Currently 132 million Americans cannot afford a $400 emergency. Nobody gives a single f*** about pull-ups at an airport!,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user wrote on social media, “So don’t wear yoga pants and hoodies to travel… put on your Sunday best then bust out a dozen pull ups while breaking into a smelly sweat before boarding or making a connecting flight.”

Truly the dumbest administration ever.

You can see more reactions below.