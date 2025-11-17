Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Close
Politics

Donald Trump Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene On Social Media

Cracks In The MAGA Wall: Donald Trump Snatches Back Support For Marjorie Taylor Greene

Donald Trump snatched back his endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of his most staunch and loudest allies, even going as far as to personally attack her on Truth Social.

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Donald Trump Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene On Social Media
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Donald Trump / Marjorie Taylor Greene

The MAGA wall, which seemed impervious, is starting to crack, and it’s all thanks to Republicans not siding with Donald Trump regarding the release of the Epstein files.

In one of his latest Truth Social rants, Donald Trump snatched back his endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of his most staunch and loudest allies, even going as far as to personally attack her because she is one of four Republicans in the House of Representatives in support of the release of the Epstein files.

Trump’s social media attacks on Greene are significant as they highlight a political breakup no one had on their bingo cards, and signal that Trump could be losing his grip on the Republican party, because it seems protecting pedophiles is a bridge too far for them. 

They still have no issues pushing racist policies, but that’s a whole other argument. 

The Back & Forth No One Saw Coming

Trump and Greene have been going back and forth on social media after she has openly criticized her Orange Lord and Savior on several issues, like his labeling the Epstein case a hoax, and his focus on foreign policy instead of his “America first” agenda. 

“I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Trump said in a Truth Social post, while adding that Greene, who is up for reelection in 2026, has “gone Far Left.”

He continued, “She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds

Greene has clapped back on her social media accounts, while at the same time still trying to show that she is a fan of Orange Mussolini, writing on her X account:

“This and the Epstein files is why I’m being attacked by President Trump. It really makes you wonder what is in those files and who and what country is putting so much pressure on him? I forgive him and I will pray for him to return to his original MAGA promises.”

Welp. 

As you can imagine, social media, particularly those on the left, who are no fans of either of these individuals, have been seated for the drama and are loving every minute of it. 

You can see those reactions in the gallery below. 

Cracks In The MAGA Wall: Donald Trump Snatches Back Support For Marjorie Taylor Greene was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Omega Psi Phi Social Graphic
37 Items
App Feed

Celebrity Members of Omega Psi Phi

Celebrity

She’s Baaaaack! #RHOP Midseason Trailer Teases The Grand Dame Karen Huger’s Return–‘It’s Time To Talk About My Addiction’

38 Items
Celebrity

BEHOLD, The Baddest In Green & Gold! A Gallery Of Norfolk State Stunners Who Slayyyed The Spartan Way At Homecoming 2025

News

Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized 

Politics

Black Voters Showed Up To Protect Themselves And Their Communities In 2025 Elections

Trending

Trending

Celebrity

Long Live The Legend: Ryan Coogler & Viola Davis Will Present Chadwick Boseman’s Posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star To His Wife

16 Items
Music

15 R&B Songs To Play While Carving the Turkey This Thanksgiving

Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

Close