Black Designers Who Should Be Dressing Celebs for the 2026 Met Gala
The theme for the 2026 Met Gala has been announced as ‘Costume Art’. Opening on May 10, 2026 at the Met Museum in New York, this year’s exhibition by the Met Costume Institute is described as, “focusing primarily on Western art from prehistory to the present. The show will explore artistic representations of the dressed boy, pairing fashions and artworks from the Museum’s vast collection to highlight the inherent relationship between clothing and the body. The exhibition will be almost 12,000 square feet of galleries opening to the public after the Met Gala Fundraiser on May 4, 2026.
The Met Gala is the ultimate stage for fashion to meet art, and the 2026 theme promises to be a breathtaking exploration of the relationship between clothing and the body through the lens of Western art history. With this in mind, we’re spotlighting Black designers whose visionary work could redefine the red carpet and bring the theme to life in ways we’ve never seen before.
LaQuan Smith
Known for his daring, body-conscious designs, LaQuan Smith has dressed everyone from Beyoncé to Rihanna. His ability to merge sensuality with high fashion would make him a perfect fit for a theme that celebrates the dressed body. Imagine his signature bold silhouettes paired with inspiration from classical sculptures or Renaissance paintings—pure magic.
Thebe Magugu
Hailing from South Africa, Thebe Magugu is known for his deeply personal and culturally rich designs. His work often incorporates storytelling elements inspired by African history and heritage, which could create a fascinating juxtaposition with Western art traditions. Imagine his intricate patterns and tailored silhouettes reinterpreting themes from Cubism or Abstract Expressionism.
Romeo Hunte
Romeo Hunte’s edgy, deconstructed designs have been worn by stars like Zendaya and Beyoncé. His ability to blend streetwear influences with high fashion could bring a modern, avant-garde twist to the Met Gala. Picture his bold, asymmetrical creations inspired by the fragmented forms of modernist art or the raw textures of Brutalism.
Christopher John Rogers
Christopher John Rogers is a master of color and drama, and his designs have been worn by the likes of Zendaya and Michelle Obama. His ability to create sculptural, artful pieces would align beautifully with the theme, especially if he draws inspiration from the vibrant palettes of Impressionist or Fauvist art.
Anifa Mvuemba (Hanifa)
Anifa Mvuemba, the designer behind Hanifa, is known for her innovative approach to fashion, including her groundbreaking 3D digital runway show. Her designs celebrate the female form with elegance and precision, making her a natural choice to explore the relationship between clothing and the body in the context of art history.
Olivier Rousteing
Olivier Rousteing has consistently pushed boundaries with his opulent, architectural designs. Though he’s already a household name, his ability to merge historical references with modern glamour would make him a standout for the 2026 Met Gala. Picture his designs inspired by Baroque art or Rococo decadence—jaw-dropping.
Fe Noel
Brooklyn-based designer Fe Noel is celebrated for her ethereal, Caribbean-inspired designs that exude femininity and grace. Her flowing fabrics and vibrant colors could beautifully echo the fluidity and movement found in Art Nouveau or the romanticism of Pre-Raphaelite paintings. Fe Noel’s work would undoubtedly bring a sense of poetic elegance to the red carpet.
Imane Ayissi
Hailing from Cameroon, Imane Ayissi is a couture designer whose work bridges African traditions with Parisian haute couture. His designs often incorporate handwoven fabrics and artisanal techniques, making them a celebration of craftsmanship and heritage. Ayissi’s ability to merge cultural storytelling with high fashion could create breathtaking looks inspired by the rich textures and patterns of ancient art.