Black Designers Who Should Be Dressing Celebs for the 2026 Met Gala

The theme for the 2026 Met Gala has been announced as ‘Costume Art’. Opening on May 10, 2026 at the Met Museum in New York, this year’s exhibition by the Met Costume Institute is described as, “focusing primarily on Western art from prehistory to the present. The show will explore artistic representations of the dressed boy, pairing fashions and artworks from the Museum’s vast collection to highlight the inherent relationship between clothing and the body. The exhibition will be almost 12,000 square feet of galleries opening to the public after the Met Gala Fundraiser on May 4, 2026.

The Met Gala is the ultimate stage for fashion to meet art, and the 2026 theme promises to be a breathtaking exploration of the relationship between clothing and the body through the lens of Western art history. With this in mind, we’re spotlighting Black designers whose visionary work could redefine the red carpet and bring the theme to life in ways we’ve never seen before.