Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One As we’ve come to understand year after year, day after day, death is an inevitable part of life—a universal truth that spares no one. Yet, despite its certainty, the weight of loss never becomes easier to bear, nor does the act of processing its impact. For those within Black culture, where community and shared experiences often serve as pillars of strength, the pain of losing someone resonates deeply, cutting through the collective spirit like a sharp blade. Reporting on such losses carries its own emotional toll, as it means confronting the fragility of life while also grappling with the systemic inequities that often exacerbate these tragedies. Whether it’s the passing of a beloved figure or the untimely loss of a community member, the grief is compounded by the cultural significance of their contributions and the void they leave behind. Each story of loss becomes a reminder of the resilience required to navigate a world that often feels unrelenting, and yet, it also underscores the importance of honoring those who have left an indelible mark on the lives they touched. RELATED STORY: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

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UPDATED: 8:00 am EST, March 31st, 2026 Related Stories Kiki Shepard, ‘Showtime At The Apollo’ Co-Host, Dies At 74 Bob Law, a towering figure in Black radio and grassroots activism, has died, leaving behind a five-decade legacy of using the airwaves as a vehicle for consciousness and change. Best known for his groundbreaking political talk show “Night Talk,” which went national in 1981 via the National Black Network, Law helped create the first live, nationally broadcast Black radio talk show in the United States. The program became a political nerve center for Black America and played a pivotal role in launching Jesse Jackson’s 1984 “Run Jesse Run” presidential campaign. A former SNCC field secretary and WWRL community affairs director, Law merged organizing with broadcasting, building a national “Night Talk” family that raised money for causes and elevated issues from economic justice to health care. Tributes from Rev. Al Sharpton and New York Attorney General Letitia James underscore his enduring impact and the generations shaped by his voice.

Joey Browner Love Obituaries? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Ring of Honor safety Joey Browner, one of the most feared and respected defenders in Minnesota Vikings history, has died at age 65, the team announced Sunday. Browner’s passing capped a difficult weekend for the franchise, coming just a day after the death of former middle linebacker Jeff Siemon, another member of the 50 Greatest Vikings. A first-round pick out of USC in 1983, Browner became a cornerstone of Minnesota’s defense, collecting 37 interceptions, 18 forced fumbles and 17 fumble recoveries over 138 games from 1983-91. He earned six straight Pro Bowl nods between 1985 and 1990, helped lead top-ranked defenses in the late ’80s and was later named to the NFL’s 1980s All-Decade Team. Former teammates and coaches remembered Browner as a rare blend of toughness, speed and compassion, with fellow Ring of Honor member Steve Jordan calling him “a great friend” and “a beacon of positivity.” Current Vikings great Harrison Smith has often credited Browner with helping define what it means to play safety in Minnesota. In 2013, Browner’s legacy was cemented when he became the 21st member inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor, joining icons like Fran Tarkenton, Jim Marshall and Chris Doleman.

Kiki Shepard Kiki Shepard, the beloved co-host of “Showtime at the Apollo,” has passed away at the age of 74 due to a massive heart attack in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Known for her iconic presence on the legendary music showcase from 1987 to 2002, she shared the stage with Steve Harvey and introduced countless aspiring performers at the historic Apollo Theater. Beyond her television fame, Kiki had a rich career in entertainment, starting as a professional dancer in the 1970s and later gracing Broadway productions like “Porgy and Bess” and “Your Arms Too Short to Box With God.” She also appeared in popular TV shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Everybody Hates Chris,” leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Her unexpected passing is a profound loss to the world of entertainment. RELATED STORY: Kiki Shepard, ‘Showtime At The Apollo’ Co-Host, Dies At 74

Judy Pace Pioneering actor Judy Pace, best known for her trailblazing roles in Peyton Place and Cotton Comes to Harlem, has died at 83. A groundbreaking presence for Black women on screen, she also appeared in films such as Three in the Attic, The Slams and Frogs, as well as acclaimed projects like Brian’s Song and The Young Lawyers. Pace died Wednesday in her sleep in Marina del Rey while visiting family, according to a spokesperson. Her career and legacy helped expand Hollywood’s vision of complex, glamorous Black women, influencing generations of performers.

Lord Sear DJ and Radio Personality Lord Sear has passed away. He was more than a voice on the radio; he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us who grew up with him on the airwaves. Lord Sear’s legacy in hip hop is undeniable. A proud member of the CM family, he first made his mark with the group Kurious. He then became a fixture on the legendary Stretch and Bobbito show, toured the world on Eminem’s Anger Management Tour, and spent over two decades as a cornerstone of Shade 45. He helped shape the culture at every level and will be deeply missed.

Matt Snell Matt Snell, the legendary New York Jets running back and Super Bowl III hero, has passed away at the age of 84. Known for his pivotal role in one of football’s most iconic upsets, Snell’s legacy remains etched in NFL history. Snell burst onto the scene in 1964, earning AFL Rookie of the Year honors and setting a franchise record with 180 rushing yards in a single game. However, it was his performance in Super Bowl III that cemented his place in football lore. Despite playing on an injured knee, Snell rushed for 121 yards on 30 carries and scored the Jets’ only touchdown, leading the team to a stunning victory over the Baltimore Colts. Injuries eventually curtailed Snell’s career, and he retired in 1972. Despite his on-field success, his relationship with the Jets soured due to unfulfilled promises from former part-owner Sonny Werblin. This grudge persisted even after Snell’s induction into the Jets’ Ring of Honor in 2015. Snell’s contributions to the Jets remain undeniable. He ranks fourth in franchise history with 4,285 rushing yards and was a three-time Pro Bowler. His legacy as a trailblazer and champion will forever be remembered by fans and the football community.

Jordan Jones Jordan Jones, a 28-year-old indoor football player and former college standout, tragically passed away after being shot while breaking up a bar fight in Georgia. A security guard at the time, Jones was fatally wounded by Daniel Parsons, who has since been charged with felony murder. Known for his talent and leadership, Jones excelled at the University of West Alabama and played for teams like the Tulsa Oilers and San Antonio Gunslingers. He was set to join the Michigan Arsenal this season.

Dot Rotten Dot Rotten, the influential South London rapper and producer, has passed away at 37. Known for his contributions to the grime scene, he began his career as Young Dot before rising to prominence with his 2007 mixtape. Signed to Mercury Records, he earned a BBC Sound of 2012 nomination and collaborated with artists like Ed Sheeran. Beyond rapping, Dot was celebrated for his production work, including the grime classic “XCXD BXMB.” RELATED STORY: South London Rapper Dot Rotten Passes Away At 37

Dr. Bernard LaFayette Jr. Civil rights leader Bernard LaFayette, whose behind-the-scenes organizing helped pave the way for the Selma voting rights campaign and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, has died at 85.​ LaFayette’s son, Bernard LaFayette III, said his father died Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack. A veteran of the Nashville sit-ins, LaFayette was among the student activists who helped form the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which led desegregation and voting rights drives across the South. In the early 1960s, he moved to Selma as the lead organizer for a voter registration drive in a city many activists initially considered too dangerous and too fearful to mobilize. Working with then-wife Colia Liddell, LaFayette spent years building local Black leadership and persuading residents that challenging white supremacy at the courthouse and the ballot box was possible.​ By the time state troopers beat marchers on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7, 1965, an attack that shocked the nation and accelerated passage of federal voting protections, LaFayette had already shifted to organizing in Chicago. He later chronicled his Selma years in a 2013 memoir and devoted the rest of his life to training new generations in nonviolent activism at home and abroad.​

Dominiq Ponder passed away on March 1, 2026 in a single-car crash in Boulder County, Colorado; he was 23 years old. Ponder lost control of the 2023 Tesla he was driving on a curve, the vehicle struck a guardrail and electrical pole, then rolled down an embankment and caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and speed is suspected as a factor in the crash. A 6-foot-5 sophomore quarterback originally from Opa-Locka, Florida, Ponder began his college career at Bethune-Cookman before transferring to the University of Colorado, where he was art of the Buffaloes’ program for two season and earned respect from teammates and coaches alike. Head coach Deion Sanders and teammates mourned a young leader whose presence, work ethic, and spirit significantly impacted the team, leaving a legacy far beyond the numbers on a stat sheet. RELATED STORY: Colorado Buffaloes Mourn QB Dominiq Porter After Fatal Car Crash

Robert Cosby Jr. Robert Cosby Jr. unfortunately passed away Feb. 23, 2026, at the age of 23 after authorities were called to a medical emergency at his family’s home in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he was reported to be “not conscious and not breathing.” The Salt Lake City Police Department said the situation began as a response to a possible overdose, and his death is under investigation. Cosby Jr. was known to fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City as the son of cast member Mary Cosby, and he had previously spoken publicly about his struggles with addiction and mental health. Though his life was marked by personal challenges, his passing prompted an outpouring of love and grief from friends, family, and the reality TV community, with many remembering him as a young man with a story still unfolding. RELATED STORY: ‘The Cult Of The Real Houswife’ Exclusive Clip: Mary Cosby’s Criticized For Her Public Reaction To A Church Parishioner’s Passing

Oliver “Power” Grant Oliver “Power” Grant, a pivotal figure in the rise of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, has passed away. Known for his behind-the-scenes contributions, Grant played a crucial role in transforming the Staten Island collective into global hip-hop icons. As an executive producer on Wu-Tang’s classic albums, his vision and dedication were instrumental in shaping their legacy. Grant’s entrepreneurial spirit extended beyond music. He founded Wu-Wear, the iconic streetwear brand that became synonymous with the Wu-Tang Clan’s cultural influence. At its peak, Wu-Wear had multiple stores across the U.S. and was sold in major retailers like Macy’s. The brand’s 2017 relaunch with Live Nation reaffirmed its enduring impact. RELATED STORY: Wu-Tang Clan’s Oliver “Power” Grant Passes Away In addition to his business ventures, Grant appeared in films like Belly and Black and White. Tributes from Wu-Tang members and fans highlight his lasting influence. Rest in power, Oliver “Power” Grant. Your legacy lives on.

Glenn O’Neil Glenn O’Neil, a beloved member of the iconic R&B group Public Announcement, was celebrated for his melodically powerful voice and profound contributions to music. As a key figure in the group, Glenn helped shape the sound of 90s R&B, leaving an enduring legacy through timeless hits and unforgettable performances. Beyond his musical achievements, Glenn was cherished as a friend, brother, and integral part of the Greer Music and Filmworks family. His passing, announced by , has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and fans. In his honor, Greer Music and Filmworks will establish an annual scholarship for a deserving high school arts student, ensuring his passion for music and the arts continues to inspire future generations.

Kara Braxton Kara Braxton, a two-time WNBA champion with the Detroit Shock and former Georgia standout, has died at age 43, the league announced Sunday. No cause of death was given.​ “It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton,” the WNBA said in a statement, offering condolences to her family, friends and former teammates. Braxton, a 6-foot-6 center, played 10 WNBA seasons and averaged 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds, earning All-Star honors in 2007. She helped anchor Detroit’s frontcourt during title runs in 2006 and 2008, then followed the franchise when it relocated to Tulsa for the 2010 season. RELATED STORY: Rest In Peace: 2-Time WNBA Champion Kara Braxton Killed At Age 43 In Atlanta-Area Car Accident Drafted No. 7 overall in 2005, Braxton first made her mark at Georgia, where she was named SEC freshman of the year. She later had stints with the Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty, finishing her WNBA career in 2014. Across 46 playoff games, she averaged 7.2 points and 4.5 rebounds, providing an interior presence for multiple contenders. Tributes poured in across social media as former teammates, coaches and fans remembered Braxton’s size, skill and personality that resonated on and off the court. The WNBA community continues to mourn a champion whose impact extended well beyond the paint.

Rondale Moore Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and former Purdue star Rondale Moore, a dynamic playmaker whose explosiveness captivated fans at every level, died Saturday in his hometown of New Albany, Indiana. He was 25. Police said Moore was found in a garage with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, and the Floyd County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy was scheduled as the investigation continues. Authorities said there is no threat to the public. The Vikings said they were “deeply saddened by the passing of Rondale Moore,” adding they had reached out to his family and were making counseling and emotional support available to players and staff. “Our thoughts are with Rondale’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” the team said. Head coach Kevin O’Connell called Moore “a humble, soft-spoken young man who took great pride in being from Indiana,” praising his discipline and resilience through multiple injuries. “I am heartbroken by the news of Rondale’s passing,” O’Connell said.​ Former Cardinals teammate J.J. Watt shared his grief on social media. “Can’t even begin to fathom or process this. There’s just no way,” Watt wrote. “Way too soon. Way too special. So much left to give. Rest in Peace Rondale.”​ Moore became a national name as a freshman at Purdue in 2018, when he earned consensus All-American honors and shattered school records for all-purpose yardage. He went on to play four NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Vikings. RELATED STORY: Vikings’ Rondale Moore Dies After Suspected Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Lil Poppa Rapper Lil Poppa died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed. He was 25. Lil Poppa, whose real name was Janarious Mykel Wheeler, was pronounced dead Wednesday morning in Fulton County, Ga., according to officials. The medical examiner ruled his death a suicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities previously said Wheeler’s death was under investigation, but the autopsy findings have now clarified both the cause and manner of death. No suicide note has been reported. Wheeler, a Jacksonville, Fla., native, was signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group and had remained active musically in recent weeks, releasing the single “Out of Town Bae” and a video earlier this month. He was also promoting upcoming performances. Fans and fellow artists have flooded social media with tributes, remembering Lil Poppa for his melodic style and emotionally candid lyrics. His death comes amid renewed calls within the hip-hop community to address mental health and provide greater support for young artists.

Dr. Norman C. Francis Dr. Norman C. Francis, a trailblazing leader and former president of Xavier University of Louisiana, passed away at 94, leaving behind a legacy of service, education, and civil rights advocacy. A 1956 Xavier graduate, Francis became the university’s first lay president in the 1960s, serving for 47 years and transforming it into a national leader in producing Black doctors and professionals. Deeply rooted in his Catholic faith, Francis was a guiding force during the Civil Rights Movement, welcoming Freedom Riders and championing justice and equity. His leadership extended beyond academia, earning him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2006 and a New Orleans street named in his honor. Francis’ family remembers him as a devoted husband, father, and mentor whose wisdom and kindness inspired countless lives. His enduring impact on education and civil rights will resonate for generations, ensuring his legacy lives on in the hearts of many. RELATED STORY: Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 20, 2026

Reverend Jesse Jackson, a towering figure in the American Civil Rights Movement, two-time presidential candidate, and global humanitarian, has died at the age of 84. His family confirmed he passed away peacefully on Tuesday, surrounded by loved ones. A cause of death was not immediately released. Jackson’s legacy is rooted in his early work alongside Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Born in Greenville, South Carolina, he became a key organizer, leading initiatives like Operation Breadbasket for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). His activism continued unabated for decades, shaping the fight for justice and equality in America. He founded People United to Save Humanity (PUSH) in 1971, which later merged with the National Rainbow Coalition to form the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, an organization dedicated to social and economic empowerment. A powerful orator, Jackson shattered political barriers with his presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988. He built a broad coalition of supporters and brought issues affecting the poor and marginalized to the forefront of the national conversation. Beyond domestic politics, Jackson made a significant global impact, negotiating the release of numerous American detainees in countries like Syria, Cuba, and Yugoslavia. For these efforts, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000. Survived by his wife, Jacqueline, and their five children, Rev. Jesse Jackson leaves behind a legacy of unwavering commitment to the voiceless and a lifetime spent fighting for a more just world. RELATED STORY: House Speaker Mike Johnson Denies Request To Have Rev. Jesse Jackson Lie In State

Tre’ Johnson Former Washington offensive lineman Tre’ Johnson, who later became a beloved Maryland high school history teacher, died Sunday during a short family trip. He was 54, his wife, Irene, said in a Facebook post. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre’ Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly … during a brief family trip,” she wrote, adding that the couple, their four children and extended family are “devastated and in shock.”​ Drafted 31st overall in 1994 after starring at Temple, Johnson played for Washington through 2000, spent the 2001 season with Cleveland and returned to Washington in 2002. He made the Pro Bowl in 1999 as a 6-foot-2, 328-pound guard. After retiring, Johnson taught history at the Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland, where he was popular with students and faculty before recent health issues forced a leave of absence.

Nathan “DJ Young Slade” Smith Nathan “DJ Young Slade” Smith, the son of Grammy-winning rapper and producer Lil Jon, has died at age 27, days after he was reported missing from his suburban Atlanta home, authorities and family representatives said Friday. Smith’s body was recovered from a pond near his residence in Milton, Georgia, roughly 30 miles north of Atlanta, after an intensive search that began when police said he ran out of his home earlier in the week and never returned. Officials said there were no immediate signs of foul play in his death. Lil Jon, born Jonathan Smith, said in a statement that he and Smith’s mother, Nicole Smith, were “extremely heartbroken” and “devastated” by the loss of their son, whom he remembered as “the kindest human being you would ever meet.” He described Nathan as caring, thoughtful and passionate, and thanked police and community members who assisted in the search. Known professionally as DJ Young Slade, Nathan Smith was a DJ, producer and recording artist who had built a rising career in music and was a graduate of New York University. Lil Jon said the family took comfort in having recently told him how much he was loved and appreciated.

LaMonte McLemore, Founding Member of The 5th Dimension, Dies at 90 LaMonte McLemore, a pioneering musician, photographer, and co‑founder of the legendary vocal group The 5th Dimension, has died at the age of 90. McLemore passed away on February 3, 2026, at his home in Las Vegas from natural causes following complications from a stroke suffered several years earlier. Born in St. Louis on September 17, 1935, McLemore’s remarkable life spanned multiple artistic disciplines. Before entering the music world, he served as an aerial photographer in the U.S. Navy and briefly pursued baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ farm system. His transition into music came in the mid‑1960s when he helped form The Versatiles, the group that would soon evolve into The 5th Dimension. With fellow members Marilyn McCoo, Billy Davis Jr., Florence LaRue, and Ron Townson, McLemore helped shape what became known as “champagne soul,” a smooth blend of pop, R&B, and psychedelia. As the group’s warm bass anchor, McLemore contributed to timeless hits such as “Up, Up and Away,” “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” and “Wedding Bell Blues.” Their music earned multiple Grammy Awards, including two for Record of the Year, and left a lasting imprint on American pop culture. Beyond music, McLemore enjoyed a celebrated photography career, with work appearing in Jet, Ebony, and Harper’s Bazaar. He remains remembered for his artistry, kindness, and the cultural doors he helped open during a transformative era in American entertainment. RELATED STORY: LaMonte McLemore, Founding Member of The 5th Dimension, Passes Away at 90

Worship Music Trailblazer Ron Kenoly Remembered After Passing at 81 Ron Kenoly, a defining voice in contemporary Christian worship whose music energized congregations around the world, has died at the age of 81. His passing was announced on Feb. 3, 2026, through a message shared by his longtime music director, Bruno Miranda, on Kenoly’s official Instagram account. The announcement did not specify a cause of death. Kenoly’s influence stretched across decades, marked most memorably by worship staples such as “Ancient of Days,” “Jesus Is Alive,” and “Anointing Fall On Me.” Rising to prominence in the early 1990s, he helped shape the modern praise movement through high‑energy, Scripture‑centered live recordings. His 1992 album Lift Him Up was particularly groundbreaking, becoming one of the fastest‑selling worship albums of its time and helping introduce large‑scale, participatory worship to churches worldwide. Born in Coffeyville, Kansas, on Dec. 6, 1944, Kenoly’s early journey included service in the U.S. Air Force and a period in secular music before he committed fully to ministry. Central to his mission was a belief that worship was never about performance, but about leading people into the presence of God, an approach that later generations consistently credit as foundational to their own callings. In the days following his death, tributes poured in from pastors, musicians, and worship leaders who described Kenoly as a “barrier‑breaker” whose ministry consistently pointed people toward Jesus. Many noted that his legacy continues to echo through today’s worship music landscape, influencing artists across styles and cultures. RELATED STORY: Ron Kenoly, Gospel Singer and Worship Leader, Dead at 81

Billy “Bass” Nelson Billy “Bass” Nelson, a founding member of Parliament-Funkadelic, passed away on February 2, 2026, at the age of 75. Known for his groundbreaking contributions to funk music, Nelson’s legacy is deeply intertwined with the evolution of the genre. Born on January 28, 1951, Nelson was a key figure in the formation of Parliament-Funkadelic. Initially a guitarist, he transitioned to bass under the mentorship of James Jamerson, bringing a unique style that fused Motown’s groove with rock’s edge. His basslines became the backbone of Funkadelic’s early albums, including Funkadelic (1970), Free Your Mind… and Your Ass Will Follow (1970), and Maggot Brain (1971). He also contributed to Parliament’s debut album, Osmium (1970). Nelson’s creative vision extended beyond music. He coined the name “Funkadelic” and was a pioneer in the band’s flamboyant stage personas, famously performing in a diaper and combat boots. Over his career, he collaborated with legends like Eddie Hazel, Lionel Richie, and Smokey Robinson, and fronted his own group, O.G. Funk. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, Nelson’s influence on funk and beyond remains immeasurable. His innovative spirit and unforgettable grooves will continue to inspire generations. RELATED STORY: P-Funk Vocalist Calvin Simon Dead at 79

Demond Wilson “Sanford and Son” star Demond Wilson, beloved for his role as Lamont Sanford, has died at the age of 79. Wilson, born Grady Demond Wilson, passed away Friday morning at his home in Palm Springs, California, according to his son, Demond Wilson Jr. He died from complications related to cancer, though the family has not disclosed the specific type.​ Wilson rose to fame in the 1970s playing Lamont, the long-suffering but devoted son of Fred Sanford on the hit NBC sitcom “Sanford and Son,” a role he held from 1972 to 1977. After that success, he continued working in television, starring as Raymond Ellis on the short-lived series “Baby… I’m Back!” and later landing another lead in “The New Odd Couple” in the early 1980s. His career also extended to film, including a notable turn in the 1993 movie “Me and the Kid.”​ Following nearly two decades away from the screen, Wilson returned in the 2023 drama “Eleanor’s Bench,” which marked his final credited role. Remembering his father, Demond Wilson Jr. called him “a great man” and expressed his love and admiration. Fans will remember Grady Demond Wilson as a pioneering sitcom star whose work left a lasting mark on American television and comedy. RELATED STORY: The Black Shows Norman Lear Changed TV Culture With

Michael “5000” Watts Source: General / General Houston and the entire state of Texas are mourning the loss of a true cultural giant following the passing of Michael “5000” Watts on January 30, 2026. Surrounded by loved ones in his final moments, the 50-year-old DJ, producer, and radio personality leaves behind a legacy that transformed Houston’s sound, identity, and place in hip-hop history.​ More than just a DJ, Watts was a visionary who helped define Southern hip hop and elevate Houston onto the global stage. As founder and owner of the influential Swishahouse label, he created a powerful platform for Texas artists and helped popularize Houston’s distinct chopped-and-screwed sound through mixtapes, albums, and radio mixes. Beginning his career at just 14, he built an independent movement that showed how local music could thrive far beyond regional borders.​ Watts was also a familiar and trusted voice across Houston radio. His work on 97.9 The Box, Majic 102.1, and Praise Houston made him a daily presence in the lives of listeners, where his passion, authenticity, and pride in the city resonated deeply. To colleagues and fans, he was a mentor, tastemaker, and guiding force who quietly shaped countless careers.​ According to his family, Watts died from torsades de Pointes, a fatal heart rhythm that led to sudden cardiac death. He is survived by his wife, Tammy, five children, and two grandchildren. Community events celebrating his life and legacy will be announced in the coming days through his official social media channels, ensuring that Michael “5000” Watts’ influence continues to echo through Houston streets and hip hop culture for generations RELATED STORY: Houston Mourns the Loss of DJ Michael Watts, A Texas Hip-Hop Icon

Ms. Shirley Raines Ms. Shirley Raines, the compassionate founder of Beauty 2 The Streetz, has tragically passed away at the age of 58. Known for her tireless dedication to aiding homeless communities in Los Angeles and Nevada, Shirley was discovered unresponsive in her Henderson, Nevada home during a wellness check. Her family, shocked by the sudden loss, awaits autopsy results, though no foul play is suspected. Shirley’s non-profit, Beauty 2 The Streetz, gained widespread recognition for providing beauty and hygiene services to those in need, amassing over 1.1 million followers on social media. Her work brought dignity and hope to underserved populations, earning her accolades such as CNN’s 2021 Hero of the Year and the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality. Her passing leaves a profound void in the lives of those she touched. Shirley’s legacy of love, generosity, and advocacy will continue to inspire. RELATED STORY: CNN Names Shirley Raines ‘Hero Of The Year’ For Providing Beauty Services To Skid Row Residents

Sly Dunbar Sly Dunbar, a Grammy Award-winning drummer and a member of the production duo Sly & Robbie, has died. Along with the late Robbie Shakespeare, Sly Dunbar formed the Taxi Records label in 1980 and worked with a bevy of musical greats both within and beyond the confines of reggae and dub. Dunbar had been sick for some time and was getting treatment in an undisclosed location. It was not shared where Dunbar was getting treatment. Dunbar was born Lowell Fillmore Dunbar on May 10, 1952, in Kingston, Jamaica. His drumming career began at 15, and he later joined the band of the legendary Jamaican duo, Dave and Ansell Collins. After establishing himself as a talent on the drums, he met Shakespeare, a bassist, and the pair went on to work as session players for several reggae acts while performing as a duo. Sly & Robbie’s talents were lent to the likes of Beenie Man, Bunny Wailer, and several giants of the reggae scene. Dunbar and Shakespeare also worked with vocalists such as Joe Cocker, Maxi Priest, Simply Red, and Madonna, among other top acts. Sly Dunbar was 73. RELATED STORY: Sly Dunbar, Of Sly & Robbie Fame, Dies At 73

Kevin Johnson Source: George Gojkovich / Getty Former NFL defensive lineman Kevin Johnson, 55, was found dead on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at a homeless encampment in the Willowbrook area of Los Angeles, California. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an unconscious man on the 1300 block of East 120th Street just before 8 a.m. local time. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson was drafted in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots but did not appear in a game for them. He later played in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, and Philadelphia Eagles, making 43 tackles and seven sacks during his tenure with Philadelphia

Kianna Underwood Kianna Underwood, a talented actress and former Nickelodeon star, tragically passed away at the age of 33 following a hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn, New York, on January 16, 2026. Known for her vibrant performances, Underwood gained recognition as a cast member on Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show All That in 2005. She also lent her voice to the beloved character Fuchsia Glover on the animated series Little Bill from 1999 to 2004. Born in New York City, Underwood’s career extended beyond television. She appeared in films such as The 24 Hour Woman and Death of a Dynasty and showcased her theatrical talents as Little Inez in the first national tour of the Broadway musical Hairspray. Her contributions to entertainment left a lasting impression on audiences and colleagues alike. Underwood’s life was cut short when she was struck by two vehicles while crossing an intersection. Her untimely death has left fans and the entertainment community mourning the loss of a bright and promising talent. RELATED STORY: Former Nickelodeon Child Star Kianna Underwood Tragically Killed In Brooklyn Hit-&-Run Incident

Claudette Colvin Civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin, whose refusal to give up her seat on a segregated bus helped lay the groundwork for the modern civil rights movement, has died at 86.​ Colvin was 15 when, on March 2, 1955, she declined to surrender her seat to a white passenger on a Montgomery, Alabama, bus, months before Rosa Parks’ more widely known protest. Her arrest became an early spark in the campaign against Jim Crow laws and highlighted the everyday injustices Black riders faced in the South.​ Born Sept. 5, 1939, in Alabama, Colvin later served as a key plaintiff in Browder v. Gayle, the federal case that led to the end of bus segregation in Montgomery and influenced desegregation efforts across the country. Despite her central role, she spent much of her life outside the national spotlight.



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Rapper John Forte John Forté, Grammy-nominated rapper, producer, and longtime Fugees collaborator, has reportedly died at age 50 at his home in Chilmark, Massachusetts, with local police confirming his passing and noting no foul play is suspected. He was celebrated for his work on the Fugees’ landmark album The Score, his solo debut Poly Sci, and a later-life creative resurgence rooted in Martha’s Vineyard’s arts community.

T.K. Carter T.K. Carter made lasting impressions with appearances on beloved series including Punky Brewster, A Different World, and Saved by the Bell. Carter also left his mark on the big screen, most notably appearing in John Carpenter’s sci-fi horror classic The Thing, which remains one of the most influential genre films of all time. His body of work reflects a career built on consistency, talent, and adaptability, earning him respect from fans and peers alike. T.K. Carter’s legacy lives on through the roles that continue to resonate with audiences across generations.