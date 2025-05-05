The Top Superfine Looks From the 2025 Met Gala

✕

The 2025 Met Gala was an unapologetic celebration of innovation and Black artistry. This year’s theme, entitled, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrated the significant history of Black dandyism, and put an emphasis on the importance of Black identity through clothing and style. The who’s who of Hollywood was invited. And each step our favorite celebrities took onto the Metropolitan Museum’s grand staircase felt like a statement, and Black excellence took center stage from the jump.

Colman Domingo proved why he’s one of Hollywood’s most dapper men, gliding in two custom looks from Valentino that blended classic tailoring with bold, architectural lines. Teyana Taylor commandeered every camera flash in a riveting Ruth Carter masterpiece, bringing a striking silhouette with an homage to Harlem with a hand-beaded cape only a true style icon could pull off.

Lewis Hamilton made fashion history with his Wales Bonner suit, reimagining British tailoring through a distinctly diasporic lens. Coco Jones shimmered in Manish Malhotra, her beaded statement suit going regal energy. Diana Ross, the living legend, stunned in custom Eleven Sixteen, a glorious cascade of sequins with the longest train and hat made of feathers, evoking Studio 54 at its most glamorous.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens redefined #couplegoals, arriving dressed by Harbison and Deji & Kola, respectively. Simone’s sculptural blue dress and Jonathan’s tailored tux with a cane turned every head. Bad Bunny’s head-to-toe Prada evoked color adorned with accessories that gave him flair, while Kim Kardashian’s Chrome Hearts look delivered a rebellious leather gown with a sharp matching hat.

Zendaya, often referred to as The Queen of The Met hit the carpet in Louis Vuitton, her custom look blurred the lines with feminine and masculine lines. Doechii, also in Louis Vuitton, commanded attention in a custom Louis Vuitton logo printed short suit and even had the logo on her cheek.

This year’s Met Gala didn’t just deliver fashion moments, it spotlighted the power and influence of Black creatives across continents. The red carpet was more than a spectacle; it was a celebration of visionaries whose artistry shapes the culture.

