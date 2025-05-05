The Top Superfine Looks From the 2025 Met Gala
The 2025 Met Gala was an unapologetic celebration of innovation and Black artistry. This year’s theme, entitled, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrated the significant history of Black dandyism, and put an emphasis on the importance of Black identity through clothing and style. The who’s who of Hollywood was invited. And each step our favorite celebrities took onto the Metropolitan Museum’s grand staircase felt like a statement, and Black excellence took center stage from the jump.
Colman Domingo proved why he’s one of Hollywood’s most dapper men, gliding in two custom looks from Valentino that blended classic tailoring with bold, architectural lines. Teyana Taylor commandeered every camera flash in a riveting Ruth Carter masterpiece, bringing a striking silhouette with an homage to Harlem with a hand-beaded cape only a true style icon could pull off.
Lewis Hamilton made fashion history with his Wales Bonner suit, reimagining British tailoring through a distinctly diasporic lens. Coco Jones shimmered in Manish Malhotra, her beaded statement suit going regal energy. Diana Ross, the living legend, stunned in custom Eleven Sixteen, a glorious cascade of sequins with the longest train and hat made of feathers, evoking Studio 54 at its most glamorous.
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens redefined #couplegoals, arriving dressed by Harbison and Deji & Kola, respectively. Simone’s sculptural blue dress and Jonathan’s tailored tux with a cane turned every head. Bad Bunny’s head-to-toe Prada evoked color adorned with accessories that gave him flair, while Kim Kardashian’s Chrome Hearts look delivered a rebellious leather gown with a sharp matching hat.
Zendaya, often referred to as The Queen of The Met hit the carpet in Louis Vuitton, her custom look blurred the lines with feminine and masculine lines. Doechii, also in Louis Vuitton, commanded attention in a custom Louis Vuitton logo printed short suit and even had the logo on her cheek.
This year’s Met Gala didn’t just deliver fashion moments, it spotlighted the power and influence of Black creatives across continents. The red carpet was more than a spectacle; it was a celebration of visionaries whose artistry shapes the culture.
1. Damson Idris
Idris attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” wearing a burgandy printed and solid Tommy Hilfiger suit
2. Cardi B
Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” wearing a green velvet suit by Burberry
3. Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” wearing a bright yellow suit that is an homage to African kings
4. Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” wearing a suit adorned with flowers by Thom Browne
5. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles wearing Haribson Studio and Jonathan Owens wearing Deji and Kola attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”
6. Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” a velvet Burberry suit inspired by Les Sapers from the Congo
7. Janelle Monáe
Monáe attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” wearing two suit looks by Thom Brown x Paul Tazewell
8. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” wearing a leather look by Chrome Hearts
9. Demi Moore
Demi Moore attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” wearing a pinstripe gown that is a tie by Thom Browne
10. Rihanna
Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” premiering her baby bump in a tailored corset suit by Marc Jacobs
11. Met Gala Co-Chair, A$AP Rocky
Met Gala Co-Chair, A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” wearing a suit he helped design by Awge
12. Zendaya
Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” wearing a custom cream suit by Louis Vuitton
13. Doechii
Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” in a custom Louis Vuitton logo short suit.
14. Met Gala Co-Chair Lewis Hamilton
Met Gala Co-Chair Lewis Hamilton attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” wearing a cream suit by Wales Bonner with gold acessoires
15. Diana Ross
Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” shut down the red carpet in this custom Eleven Sixteen dress with matching train and a feathered hat
16. Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” in a custom look by costume designer Ruth Carter with Marc Jacbos shoes.
17. Colman Domingo
Met Gala Co-Chair Colman Domingo attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” wearing two different looks by Valentino. The first was a blue cape paying homage to Andre Leon Talley revealing this windowpane suit all designed by Valentino
18. Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” wearing a brown Prada suit with colorful accessories
19. Doja Cat
Doja Cat ttends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” wearing Marc Jacobs mixing pinstripes and leopard print
20. Coco Jones
Coco Jones attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” wearing a fully beaded suit with a train by Manish Malttotra
