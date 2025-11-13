From Rapper to R&B: 4batz Is ‘Still Shining’

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Dallas-bred artist 4batz recently sat down with DJ Misses on Posted on the Corner, dropping gems about his rapid rise, his new album Still Shining, and what’s next on his journey. The singer, known for his unique melodic style, got candid about his transition from the rap scene to crafting soulful R&B.

“I always was a rapper, though,” 4batz shared, explaining he started rapping in third grade. It wasn’t until 2023 that he seriously tried singing. Inspired by the R&B his mom and grandma played—from the ’60s to the 2000s—and the iconic chopped and screwed sound of Houston legend DJ Screw, he developed his signature vocal style. “In my own little R&B way, I thought it would be cool if, you know, if I slow down this record, pitch up this record,” he explained.



His latest project, Still Shining, is a testament to his growth and resilience. The title served as a personal reminder to himself during a difficult period. “I was in a dark place at a moment because… this stuff came super duper fast,” he admitted. With support from his team, he found his way back to the light, channeling that energy into his music. He wants his art to inspire others, proving you don’t have to look or sound a certain way to succeed.

The album features a standout collaboration with Leon Thomas on the track “on my angel,” a partnership born from mutual respect. Fans can also look forward to more music soon. 4batz confirmed a deluxe version of Still Shining is on the way, along with a new short film and a tour that will feel like “a kickback.” As he continues to evolve, 4batz is focused on his craft and staying true to himself, proving he’s here to stay and shine.