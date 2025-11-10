Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Close
POTC Interviews

Monaleo on Tour, Motherhood & 'Who Did the Body'

Monaleo on Tour, Motherhood & ‘Who Did the Body’

Rising rapper Monaleo opens up about balancing her music career and motherhood while promoting her latest single 'Who Did the Body'.

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Monaleo Posted on the Corner Interview
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Houston’s own Monaleo recently stopped by “Posted On the Corner,” chopping it up with DJ Misses and Incognito about her whirlwind career, new music, and personal growth. The multi-talented artist, who has toured with Don Toliver, gave an inside look at her journey, which beautifully balances fearless confidence and heartfelt vulnerability.

Monaleo is gearing up for the release of her project, “Who Did the Body,” a title deeply rooted in Black culture. She explained the phrase is a common expression of admiration, a perfect fit for her bold artistic statement. Fans can also look forward to her upcoming tour, a testament to her rising star power.


RELATED STORY: The Flyest Fairytale: Go Inside Rapper Monaleo’s Viral Pink-Themed Wedding

RELATED STORY: Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118

Beyond her hit tracks, Monaleo is evolving as an artist, incorporating more singing into her work and preparing to explore new themes in her music. She’s not just a rapper; she’s a wife, a mother, and even an aspiring funeral director who was once enrolled in mortuary science. This unique blend of ambitions shapes her powerful perspective.

Monaleo spoke passionately about promoting Black unity and love, creating spaces for celebration, and using her platform to speak out. Her goal is to be a fearless example for her son and to encourage others to keep pushing forward.

As she balances motherhood and a thriving career, which now includes voice acting, Monaleo remains focused on creating a peaceful home and being present in every moment.

SEE ALSO

More from Black America Web
Trending
Entertainment

Drake’s Jumps Back Into Acting With Comedic Role In “The Office Movers” Series

Eric Benet, 'It's Christmas' (2025)
17:42
Exclusives

Exclusive: Eric Benét Talks Christmas LP, His Legacy & Losing D’Angelo

Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

16 Items
Home

Top 15 Things To Do To Your House Before Winter Hits – Why & How

12 Items
Entertainment

What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

Close