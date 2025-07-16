G Herbo’s Realest Moments: Music, Family, and the Grind

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

G Herbo is “Posted On the Corner” with hosts DJ Misses and Incognito revealing layers of his life, artistry, and personal growth, giving an intimate glimpse into what makes the man behind the mic tick.

The conversation kicked off with G Herbo reflecting on his fifteen-year music career. “Staying true to myself is what got me here,” he said, crediting his ability to stick to his lane and build a loyal fans. His humility was evident as he acknowledged his supporters for elevating his artistry to new heights.

✕

Tackling a more sensitive topic, G Herbo opened up about his experiences with mental health. Having lived through immense trauma from a young age, he revealed how he came to understand the weight of his struggles. “Growing up, we didn’t even know what mental health was,” he admitted. Diagnosed with PTSD and working through early battles with substance abuse, G Herbo stressed the importance of seeking help, especially for younger fans. His openness was not only inspiring but also a call to action for those navigating similar challenges.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

On a lighter note, the rapper brought some humor to the table, sharing his latest passion—cooking. “I’m learning how to barbecue,” he quipped, explaining how he’s earned the title of family grill master. The hosts couldn’t resist teasing him about dad sandals being a grill-side essential, adding playful energy to the exchange.

Whether he was dropping gems about staying true or cracking jokes about dad sandals, G Herbo kept it all the way real. His honesty about grinding through pain, leveling up, and always repping for his people hit different. This wasn’t just another sit-down—it was Herbo showing love to the fans and proving he’s still in touch with the culture, still growing, and still inspiring the next wave to do the same.

READ MORE STORIES: