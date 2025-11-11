Serena Williams, Ciara, Lauren London & More Stars Sizzle & Shine At The 14th Annual Baby2Baby Gala

Listen Live
Ciara, Serena Williams & Lauren London Shine At Baby2Baby Gala

Published on November 11, 2025

Some of the biggest names in entertainment got all dolled up on Sunday, Nov. 9, to attend the Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

Serena Williams, Ciara, and Lauren London
The annual fundraiser, which raises money for mothers and children living in poverty, chose Serena Williams as this year’s honoree, having selected celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, and Salma Hayek Pinault in years prior.

Williams was presented with the Giving Tree Award in recognition of her advocacy for maternal health, with Alicia Keys on hand to present the superstar athlete with her award. Her longtime friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also made a rare public appearance to support her, taking pictures alongside their friend as a show of support for such a big moment.

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet
The evening also featured a special performance by Ludacris, along with Ciara, Jessica Alba, Julie Bowen, Kerry Washington, Malin Akerman, and Olivia Munn serving as presenters.

Over the last 14 years, Baby2Baby has provided over half a billion essential items, including diapers, formula and clothing, to children living in poverty across the country, per The Hollywood Reporter.

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Gala
The organization also did its part following the L.A. fires, with Co-CEO Norah Weinstein revealing they distributed over 31 million emergency supplies to affected families.

“These fires have reminded us never to presume who needs help,” she said during the event this weekend. “We are serving children from across socioeconomic lines: families who were already living in poverty even before the fires, who are now forced to live in shelters, cars and with relatives in their overcrowded apartments.”

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Cocktails
Weinstein went on to announce that they are building a new national Baby2Baby headquarters and warehouse in Santa Monica that will serve as the organization’s permanent home beginning in 2027.

Co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof spoke about the $9 million grant they received from the state of New York, which they will use to provide essential postpartum items to all 100,000 mothers giving birth on Medicaid across the state next year.

“Mental health is now the leading cause of maternal mortality in this country, and the goal of this program is to address the mental health struggles of new moms who cannot afford the critical items that they desperately need for their babies,” she said.

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet
Celebs make their way to the gala every year to support the good cause, putting on their best looks to celebrate the work Baby2Baby has done over the course of the last year.

Ayesha Curry, Tyler Perry, and Vanessa Bryant all attended the event on Sunday, with Natalia Bryant by her mom’s side for the festivities.

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Gala
Whitney Alford, Kendrick Lamar’s wife, was also at the gala, making a rare public appearance.

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet
Lizzo and her longtime boyfriend, Myke Wright, also stepped out for the event, flashing huge smiles as they posed together on the red carpet.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GALA-CHILDREN-CHARITY
Taylor Rooks wore a stunning, off-the-shoulder gown for the occasion.

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet
Lauren London also made a rare public appearance for the event, keeping her look simple and elegant.

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet
Jeannie Mai made a statement in a structured yellow dress.

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Arrivals
What do YOU think about these celebrity Baby2Baby Gala photos?

