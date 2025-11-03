Let Them Eat Cake: Donald Trump Dragged For His “Marie-Antoinette Moment,” Celebrating At A ‘Great Gatsby-‘ Themed Mar-A-Lago Halloween Party While Americans Starve

Samuel Corum / Donald Trump

If you needed any more proof that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to read a room and doesn’t care about the plight of the American people, this latest moment should be enough.

While 42 million Americans are starving after missing their first SNAP payment due to the ongoing government shutdown, Donald Trump hopped on Air Force One to party up with the 1% at a Great Gatsby–themed Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

As expected, he is rightfully getting called tone-deaf for the decision.

“Trump and Rubio at the Mar-a-Lago Halloween Party, on day 31 of the shutdown,” a post from Danny Kemp, the White House correspondent for AFP, said in a social media post Friday night. “Official theme is Gatsby and ‘a little party never killed nobody,’ we’re told.”

Social Media Points Out The Irony of Donald Trump Partying At a Great Gatsby-Themed Party

Others on social media were quick to point out the irony of Trump and members of his administration at a party based on the 1925 novel that put social and economic inequality, fueled by greed and government corruption.

“This is truly perfect, they were cosplaying the Great Gatsby, while we’re in a shutdown and people are losing their SNAP benefits and health benefits,” @MFTGuyHasThoughts wrote on social media. “I don’t think you could script it better.”

Trump partying it up is his latest middle finger to the country, following the construction of his ugly ballroom at the expense of the now-demolished east wing of the White House, which continues to balloon in price.

He also refuses to utilize the $6 billion set aside for emergencies such as this one to help the roughly 12 million Americans, including 16 million children, who depend on SNAP.

A federal judge recently called out Trump and his administration on that and ordered them to pay SNAP benefits, even though the government remains closed.

You can see more reactions below.