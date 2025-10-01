Listen Live
Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection

Published on October 1, 2025

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Milan Fashion Week got a necessary dose of our color and joy when twin designers Bruce and Glen Proctor shut down the runway with their BruceGlen Spring 2026 collection. This wasn’t just another fashion show; it was a powerful display of Black excellence and a vibrant celebration of living fully and freely in the moment.

Seeing two of our own shine on a global stage, infusing their work with a joy that feels deeply familiar, was a moment of pure cultural pride.

The collection was a masterclass in the signature style we’ve come to love from the duo. They painted the runway with bold, saturated colors—electric blues, sun-drenched yellows, purples, and hot pinks—that popped on every skin tone. It was a celebration of individuality and community, woven into joyful prints and playful silhouettes. The iconic animal patterns, a brand staple, were back with fresh energy, reminding us of the confidence and flair we bring to everything we do.

Models owned the catwalk in designs that moved with an undeniable spirit. New plaid-printed chiffons brought an airy, sophisticated feel, adding a sense of lightness and flow that felt like a deep, welcome exhale. A standout detail was the recurring bubble motif, which the designers explained as a symbol for precious moments of joy. Bruce shared, “We wanted to capture that feeling of a perfect, happy moment, like a bubble you want to hold onto.” That idea came to life in voluminous sleeves and rounded skirts that were both fun and high-fashion.

With their Spring 2026 collection, BruceGlen did more than just present clothes; they created a feeling. Inviting all to embrace color and find delight in the now, reminding the world that our joy is our power.

Check out the looks from their Milan Fashion Week runway presentation below

  1. Sunset Silk Ombré Bow Blouse & Raspberry Ombré Silk Palazzo Pant
Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

2) Fig Silk Ombré Bow Blouse & Cool Blue Ombré Silk Palazzo Pant

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

3) Chocolate Plaid Glitch Sleeveless Turtleneck, Layered with the Chocolate Bubble Slit Maxi Slip Dress

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

4) Colorful Animal Print Halter Dress

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

5) LimeSkin Silk Hoodie, BruceGlen Jersey, LimeSkin Silk Pants

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

6) Raspberry Angel Silk Chiffon Top & Wildflower Plaid Mini Skirt

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

7) Pink Leopard Ombré Long Sleeve Tee & Scribble Floral Mini Silk Slip Dress

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

8) House Party Leopard Button Up, Chocolate Plaid Denim Jacket, & Chocolate and Lime Plaid High Waist Shorts

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

9) Fig Bubble Button Down & Fig Bubble Silk Drawstring Pant

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

10) Orange Dragonfly Blouse & Orange Bubble Confetti Sequin Mini Skirt

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

11) Lemon Dragonfly Blouse & Bubbles Chocolate and Lime Plaid Maxi Denim Skirt

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

12) Wildflower Backless Baby Tee & Sherbet Fantasy Cowl Neck Mini Slip Dress

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

13) Acid Dream Classic Denim Jacket, Acid Dream Camp Shirt, & Silver Bubble Confetti Sequin Mini Skirt

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

14) Acid Dream Sleeveless Turtleneck & Neon Plaid Wide Leg Pant

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

15) Bubbles Chocolate and Lime Plaid Cropped Denim Jacket & Matching Mini Skirt

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

16) Chocolate and Lime Plaid Demin Jacket & Chocolate Plaid Wildflower

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

17) Lime Plaid Sleeveless Turtleneck, Chocolate and Lime Plaid Maxi Sleeveless Denim Vest, & Chocolate Plaid Bell Bottom Jeans

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

18) Chocolate and Lime Plaid Maxi Shirt Dress & Neon Plaid Wide Leg Pant

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

19) Bubble Confetti Sequin Mini Slip Dress

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

20) Acid Dream Silk Button Up Shirt & Chocolate Pants

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

21) Bruce Glen Jersey

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

22) Wild Animal Button Up & Wild Animal High Waist Shorts

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

23) Caramel Angel Silk Chiffon Top & Wild Animal Bell Bottom Jean

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

24) Wild Animal Cropped Denim Jacket, Wild Animal Sleeveless Turtleneck, & Wild Animal Basketball Shorts

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

25) Kiwi Bubbles Button Up & Kiwi Bubble Silk Drawstring Silk Pant

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

26) Chocolate Plaid Glitch Sleeveless Turtleneck, Cropped Chocolate Plaid Glitch Denim Jacket, & Chocolate Plaid Glitch Shorts

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

