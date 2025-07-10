Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Cardi B Turned Heads At Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week In These Looks

Published on July 10, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi b Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Cardi B set her own standard for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week when she showed up to the Schiaparelli show with a crow as her accessory. Yes, a live crow, perched on her hand as she posed, on the steps of the Petit Palais, in a custom look by the avant-garde designer. It’s a scene out of a fashion fairytale, her take on Maleficent, and on-theme for the rapper whose recent album rollout features the spooky black bird that symbolizes death, rebirth, adaptability, and intelligence. Gothic chic is on trend.

MUST SEE: Naomi Campbell Slayed The Balenciaga Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Show Like The Icon She Is

Cardi B Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 

Maison Margiela: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

In another delightfully ghoulish look, Cardi clasps her hands to pose like a nun, which is befitting for the dramatic black and white hooded Stéphane Rolland gown she wore to the designer’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 display. Keeping up with the direction of fashion, she rocks a black lace look with fishnets and hair that would make Peggy Bundy proud, to watch Demna’s last show at Balenciaga.

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Related Stories

Cardi’s diverse Paris Fashion Week wardrobe proves she is a style chameleon. She can wear anything and it look supa dupa fly. Like when she traded in her stilettos for trendy riding boots and thigh-high split for a sleek trench coat and beret. Styled by Kollin Carter, who is always a few inches away to make sure she looks pristine for the cameras, the duo proved yet again why they are a force to be reckoned with. And with TokyoStylez on hair, they’re able to bring to life creative moments that define the culture.

In the worlds of today’s youth, she put that sh*t on. Keep scrolling to see all her looks from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Cardi B Turned Heads At Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week In These Looks  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Schiaparelli at Petit Palais during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026

Schiaparelli at Petit Palais during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Source:Getty

Cardi earned her 10s in this sublime look by Schiaparelli.  Glamorous with the perfect hint of goth makes it a delightful kick-off to the Paris Haute Couture showings during Paris Fashion Week. Cardi looks like she has her own set of fringe angel wings. Congrats to the “Outside” rapper who continues to challenge herself and push fashion boundaries. 

2. Stéphane Rolland: Photocall – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026

Stéphane Rolland: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Source:Getty

Following up the first day of fashion school is difficult, but Cardi put on a masterclass when she pulled up to Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show in a brilliantly tailored black gown with peplum detail that flowed into a dramatic hood. It was camp on couture steroids, and we gasped. This fashion is heavenly. 

3. Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026

Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Source:Getty

Trading in her more demure look from the previous slide, Cardi ramped up the sexy in a lace dress with a split that cascaded into her thighs. At one point she playfully flashed the cameras her curvy bottom. She completed the look with black stockings and pumps. But it’s the hair that made this sultry selection pop. 

4. Maison Margiela: Photocall – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026

Maison Margiela: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Source:Getty

Doing a 180 from her previous look, Cardi proved she can go naked or fully covered and look fly either way. She popped out at the Maison Margiela Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show in a 

5. Ashi Studio – Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025 – Front Row

Ashi Studio - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025 - Front Row Source:Getty

Cardi is in her soft girl era thanks to her new boo Stefon Diggs ans she served us a romantic whimsical look in one of this season’s trendiest fabrics- lace. 

More from Black America Web
Trending
Pop Culture

Who Said That? B. Simone Clarifies She Never Said She Was Broke

Pop Culture

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens’ Belize Baecation Is A Whole Mood

Style & Fashion

Cardi B’s Latest Paris Haute Couture Week Look Is Hauntingly Good

Style & Fashion

Doechii Commands Attention In Stunning ‘British Vogue’ Cover Shoot

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
58 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Celebrity

Big Sean Insists His ‘Tootsie Roll’ Torso Is Self-Made After Being Dragged Into Arguments Over Aubrey’s Allegedly Altered Abs

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close