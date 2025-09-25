Sammy B Headlines Fashion Week Columbus with Vibrant Collection
The 16th annual Fashion Week Columbus finale was a night to remember, and at its heart was the electrifying showcase by celebrity designer Samantha Black, known as Sammy B. Held at the Hilton in downtown Columbus, the event celebrated the city’s position as the #3 fashion hub in the U.S., trailing only New York and Los Angeles. Sammy B’s collection was a vibrant homage to her Jamaican roots, blending bold colors and innovative designs that captivated the audience.
Sammy B’s career is a testament to resilience and creativity. Rising to fame as a contestant on Project Runway Season 11 and Project Runway All Stars Season 4, she has since built a brand that has dressed global icons like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Keke Palmer. Her journey from designing at home to becoming a household name in fashion is nothing short of inspiring.
Her collection at the finale was a vivid celebration of her Caribbean heritage, with warm tones of red, yellow, green, and black dominating the runway. Each piece told a story, from dresses inspired by the Jamaican flag to inventive designs like red pants transformed into a dress. The energy of her culture radiated through every stitch, making her showcase a highlight of the evening.
Fashion Week Columbus, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, not only celebrates fashion but also gives back to the community by supporting industry professionals and providing scholarships to local students. Sammy B’s participation underscores the event’s mission to uplift and inspire, proving that Columbus is a thriving epicenter for fashion innovation.
Sammy B’s collection wasn’t just a display of couture; it was a celebration of identity, culture, and the power of fashion to tell stories. Her presence at Fashion Week Columbus solidifies the city’s reputation as a fashion hub and a platform for diverse voices in the industry.
Check out her collection show on the Fashion Week Columbus runway
1) Silver Satin Two Piece Top and Pants by Sammy B
2) Irredecent Gown with Train by Sammy B
3) Yellow Satin Top with Rhinestone Mini-Skirt by Sammy B
4) Strappy Yellow Crop Top and Matching Skirt by Sammy B
5) Sleeveless Black Dress with High Slit by Sammy B
6) Sheer Halter Dress with Enscriptions by Sammy B
7) Yellow Puff Sleeve Sweetheart Top & Matching Skirt by Sammy B
8) Green and Blue Stain Top & Yellow Cargo Pants by Sammy B
RELATED STORY:
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘The Bomb Fashion Show’ Brings Melanin, Glamour & Culture To NYFW
9) Long Blue Dress with Plunging Neckline by Sammy B
10) Yellow Cutout Dress with Flutter Sleeves by Sammy B
11) Ballerina Pink Halter Top Dress by Sammy B
12) Yellow Knit Button Up Dress by Sammy B
13) Long Sleeve Fuscia Top & Matching Shorts by Sammy B
RELATED STORY:
14) Blue Cut-Out Dress by Sammy B
15) Red and Pink Long Slevve Dress by Sammy B
16) Fuschia Puff Sleeve Sweetheart Top & Matching Skirt by Sammy B
17) Burgundy Trench with Matching Pants and Red Bra Top by Sammy B
18) Rust Bodysuit with Plunging Neckline by Sammy B
RELATED STORY:
Naomi Campbell Slayed The Balenciaga Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Show Like The Icon She Is
19) Strapless Red Leather Dress by Sammy B
20) Multi Colored Matching Top and Skirt with Rhinestones by Sammy B
21) Sage Green Jacket and Matching Pants by Sammy B
RELATED STORY:
The Emerge! Fashion Show Celebrated Fashion Trailblazers And Emerging Designers At NYFW
22) Rouched Sage Green Dress by Sammy B
23) Blac Sequin Dress with Swirl Bra Top by Sammy B
24) Sammy B Takes a Bow in Her Own Design
READ MORE STORIES ON:
- Exclusive: Inside The Black AF Recess Kickball League
- Sammy B Headlines Fashion Week Columbus with Vibrant Collection
- Stars’ Secrets Spilled, High Fashion & Black Excellence Served at Fashion Bomb Daily
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!