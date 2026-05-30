Jordan Chiles Says She Would Love To Raid Megan Thee Stallion’s Closet – We Agree

Jordan Chiles' dogs have designer names, reflecting her love of fashion and style.

Chiles balances her busy schedule as an athlete, student, and public figure while prioritizing self-care.

Chiles recently cut her hair to embrace her natural curls, marking a new chapter in her life.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

If Jordan Chiles‘ red carpet looks, Instagram slays, or fashion collabs haven’t already made it clear that she’s a fashion girl, then her dogs’ names definitely will.

Chanel, Versace, and Dolce & Gabbana are not just labels the Olympic gymnast might keep in her closet. They are the names of her three dogs.

“They’re all poodle mixes,” Jordan told us during a recent conversation. “I have an Aussiedoodle, a toy poodle, and a Maltipoo. Their names are Chanel, Versace, and Dolce Gabbana. So, yeah, all bougie dogs.”

And the designer family is getting bigger. Jordan shared that she was picking up another toy poodle after our conversation, but had not settled on his designer-inspired name just yet.

“It’s between Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent, so we’ll see,” she said.

We see the vision.

Jordan Chiles Is Such A Fashion Girl, Even Her Dogs Have Designer Names

Jordan has been bringing her love of style beyond the gymnastics floor for some time now, turning fashion shows, red carpets, and game-day appearances into opportunities to show range. When it comes to getting dressed, she does not stay in one lane.

Working with top stylists like Jason Rembert, she’s worn designers like Helmut Lang, Tony Ward Official, LaQuan Smith, Who Decides War, and Off-White.

“Some days, I feel like, ‘You know what? I’m going to dress like a tomboy,’ because I feel like sometimes the swaginess of that brings out a little more within me,” she said. “I’m going to put this with a really dope Nike shoe or something like that.”

On other days, Jordan is ready for the glamour. Without even being asked, she told HB her style inspiration: Megan Thee Stallion.

“If I could go into one person’s closet and pick anything from it, I would literally say Megan Thee Stallion,” Jordan said. “I love the way she presents herself. She has the glitz and glamour. She has sides of herself that people really enjoy, whether it is anime, hip-hop, or just being a dog mom.”

Jordan Chiles Is Balancing Graduation, Gymnastics And Her Next Era

Our exclusion conversation happened as Jordan partnered with Pure Leaf Mental Focus, a collaboration she said connects to her life long before campaigns, packed schedules, and Olympic medals.

“I grew up literally watching my dad drink Pure Leaf,” she said. “It was everywhere we went, whether we were going to get food or whether it was in our refrigerator.”

Now, Jordan is balancing graduation, athletics, appearances, and whatever her next era brings. For her, the Mental Focus partnership speaks to the reality of having a full calendar and still needing to keep moving.

“As an athlete, I am constantly going, going, going,” she said. “Graduation is coming up. I’m doing a lot of things, and having something that can help me finish all the work I need to do and get through my to-do list, I was like, ‘Why not collaborate with them?'”

Jordan is also making room for the self-care moments that help her reset. That includes travel and staycations when her gymnastics schedule allows, her skincare routine, the support system that keeps her encouraged, and, most recently, cutting off her hair.

Jordan Chiles Says Her Big Chop Gave Her The Fresh Start She Needed

The gymnast recently debuted a short, curly cut after deciding to do the big chop at the end of her collegiate career. The change was not simply about trying a new beauty look. After years of chalk, pulled-back hairstyles, and getting her hair ready for both competitions and public appearances, Jordan wanted to see her natural curls again.

“As a gymnast, we deal with a lot of magnesium chalk,” she said. “It dries my hair out. I am constantly putting it up and constantly doing all these things with it.”

Jordan said she reached a point where even taking care of her hair could not completely counter the impact of everything her sport and schedule required.

“No matter how well I take care of my hair, I’m always going to have damaged pieces,” she said.

So, as one major chapter wrapped, she gave herself permission to start over.

“I really wanted to start fresh coming into my 25th year of life and really understand what my hair texture is like, because I’ve never really been able to see my curls since I was little,” Jordan said. “I wanted to bring my curls back and start something new.”

So far, the big chop has given her the kind of freedom many of us know well: less fuss, more access to her own texture, and a chance to enjoy her curls without overthinking them.

“It is freeing,” she said. “I get to just wake up, put my curl products in, and then go on with my day. I love it.”

And while the short curls are having their moment right now, Jordan is not making any promises about what comes next. That is part of the fun for a woman who likes fashion, beauty, and personal expression on her own terms.

The same goes for her wardrobe.

“One thing about me: I don’t like being in the trend that is happening in today’s era,” she said. “I will go back in trends and be like, ‘You know what? This is what I’m wearing. This is how I want to navigate everything.'”

Jordan Chiles Says She Would Love To Raid Megan Thee Stallion’s Closet – We Agree was originally published on hellobeautiful.com