‘It’s for White People’: Trump’s South African Refugee Program Confirms What We Already Knew

Source: Aninka Bongers-Sutherland / Getty

I told y’all.

Back in May, I warned that Donald Trump’s executive order launching a so-called “refugee” program specifically designed to fast-track white South Africans into the United States wasn’t about humanitarian relief. It was about rescuing whiteness. It was about giving apartheid a second passport and smuggling settler colonialism through the back door of U.S. immigration law.

And just like that, the warning became policy.

The first arrivals are not climate refugees. Not war refugees. Not famine refugees. They are white farmers. They are the descendants of Dutch and British colonizers who helped construct and uphold one of the most violently racist apartheid systems in modern history. And now they’re being recast as persecuted innocents, worthy of American sanctuary.

On July 25, Reuters confirmed what critics already suspected. A senior U.S. embassy official in South Africa asked if mixed-race “coloured” South Africans or Black Khoisan people who speak Afrikaans could qualify for the program. The response from Spencer Chretien, a top official in the State Department’s refugee bureau, was blunt: “The program is intended for white people.”

Although the exact phrasing wasn’t verified, three sources confirmed the substance of the message. The State Department later tried to backpedal, claiming the program was open to all who met the criteria. But the numbers speak louder: By late July, 88 white South Africans had been resettled. Not a single Black or mixed-race applicant has made it through.

That comment, spoken out loud by a U.S. government official, wasn’t a shocking slip. It was a confirmation. In an era where racism no longer bothers to wear a disguise, the quiet part wasn’t whispered; it is policy. No more winks. No more dog whistles about “heritage,” “culture,” or “farmers under siege,” or lies about “white genocide.” Just raw, unvarnished racial preference embedded into federal immigration strategy.

The Reuters report simply confirms what has been clear all along: this isn’t immigration policy. It’s racial recruitment. These people aren’t being rescued from danger. They’re being rescued for whiteness. And not just any whiteness.

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Whiteness trained in domination. Whiteness with generational expertise in occupying land, extracting labor, and turning Black suffering into white capital. Whiteness fluent in settler colonialism but repackaged as “agrarian” and “hard-working.” Whiteness that knows how to police Black movement.

This is a whites-only asylum pipeline. A state-sanctioned apartheid rescue mission. And while officials try to dress it in the language of humanitarian concern, refugee programs from across sub-Saharan Africa remain partially or fully frozen. A travel ban on dozens more, including key student-sending nations, is under review, awaiting possible restriction imminently.

This is not a contradiction. It is the blueprint. The logical endpoint of a xenophobic, white-first immigration model.

Nobody in power is confused about who’s actually at risk in South Africa. Crime is real, but it’s not white farmers who are the most vulnerable. It’s poor Black people. Women. Children. It’s the descendants of those who were disenfranchised and traumatized by apartheid. Poverty, unemployment, overcrowding, and inadequate policing have concentrated risk in townships and informal settlements, areas that are predominantly inhabited by Black South Africans. But there are no emergency task forces or pilot refugee programs for them.

Instead, America imports the lie of “white genocide,” a myth cooked up by white nationalists, echoed by conservative media, and now embedded in U.S. foreign policy. Even white Afrikaner farmers acknowledged that crime affects all farmers, not just whites. They emphasized that isolation, not race, is the real risk on rural farms. Government and academic reports echo that stance, refuting systemic racial persecution.

Because for all the talk about vetting and security and quotas, the real rule of American immigration remains: If you’re white, we’ll find a way to let you in.

This country turns away Haitian refugees. Sends Latino migrants to an alligator swamp in Florida. It lets Palestinian families starve under siege. It deports African migrants by the plane-load. But for white South Africans, suddenly there’s room. Suddenly, there’s urgency. Suddenly, merit is redefined to look like a Boer in nice clothes.

This is white ethnostate expansion by other means.

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

It echoes Cold War immigration policy, which favored white Cubans, Hungarians, and Russians fleeing communism, while excluding African, Caribbean, and Asian refugees escaping Western imperialism. The message then, as now: We rescue whiteness. We reject the rest.

What’s also behind this refugee program is the right-wing panic over “replacement theory.” But these racists are not afraid of being replaced. They’re afraid of being treated the way they’ve treated Black people, Indigenous people, immigrants, and the colonized world for centuries. So, they’re fast-tracking reinforcements. Importing whiteness. Strengthening the walls with people already trained in racial dominance.

And America, as always, gets to pretend this is generosity, when really, it’s laundering apartheid into patriotism.

And let’s not forget about Trump’s refusal to visit Africa. In two presidencies, he hasn’t stepped foot on the continent. No summits. No symbolic visits. No photo ops with African schoolchildren. But chartered planes for white South Africans are the kind of diplomacy that makes the cut.

During his first term, Trump called African nations “shithole countries.” He imposed sweeping travel bans on Nigeria, Sudan, Eritrea, Tanzania, and Somalia. Those bans blocked thousands of students and researchers, many mid-degree at U.S. universities, from reentering the country.

Thousands of African and Muslim-heritage students studying in the U.S. had their lives upended when Trump’s travel ban stripped their visas or froze processing. Many are now too afraid to leave the country, too terrified they won’t be allowed back in. Families are fractured. Degrees are at risk. And yet, while Black students face closed borders, white South African colonizers are being fast-tracked with federal approval. American institutions are bleeding talent because Black excellence is expendable, but white grievance is priority.

So no, this refugee program isn’t surprising. It’s not an exception. It’s consistent. It’s a racial sanctuary program for white discomfort. A strategic asylum pipeline for settlers fleeing equity.

It is whiteness demanding sanctuary from a world where it might be held accountable. It is empire offering amnesty to its foot soldiers. It is apartheid, rebranded for a softer landing, complete with a visa and federal benefits.

This is about building the next frontier of white supremacy. About stacking the deck with settlers who already know how to dominate, exclude, and erase. Because in America, you don’t need to flee a war to qualify as a refugee. You just need to flee the end of white rule.

Dr. Stacey Patton is an award-winning journalist and author of “Spare The Kids: Why Whupping Children Won’t Save Black America” and the forthcoming “Strung Up: The Lynching of Black Children In Jim Crow America.” Read her Substack here.

