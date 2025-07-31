Sentury Talks Inspiration and New Music at Urban 1 Summit

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

At the Urban 1 Summit, R&B group Sentury gave us a closer look at their craft, inspirations, and upcoming projects during an exclusive interview. The group’s energy and passion for bringing timeless R&B vibes to the forefront were palpable, making it clear why they call themselves “the next leaders of the new century of R&B.

“Marking Time” in Music

When asked about the origins of their name, the group members shared a deeper significance. “The name means marking time—this is our era to make our mark,” said one member, emphasizing that Sentury carries the torch for a genre steeped in history. Bridging the gap between “progressive R&B” and “soulful traditions,” they aim to honor legends like Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson while carving out their own niche in today’s music landscape.

Current Hits and What’s Next

Their latest single, Only Human, has captivated listeners with its raw emotion and relatability. But the quartet isn’t slowing down. They revealed their next single, Forever, dropping just in time for the holidays. This love anthem celebrates family, marriage, and deep bonds. “It’s the perfect track to take your relationship to the next level,” they hinted.

A Journey Rooted in Icons

Sentury radiates respect for music’s foundations. Drawing inspiration from Boyz II Men, Luther Vandross, and Motown classics, they blend these influences seamlessly into their sound. “R&B is everything, from soul to melody to progression,” one member explained. “It’s life.”

Music with Meaning

Beyond pleasing melodies, Sentury aims to connect on a human level. “Life is about vulnerability and accountability,” shared another member, summing up their approach to creating tracks that resonate universally.

Be sure to check out Sentury’s latest project With Forever dropping soon.

