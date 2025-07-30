Big Boogie Reveals New Music & Life Lessons at Urban 1 Summit

Source: Norris Ford / R1

Big Boogie known for his raw energy and authenticity, the rising hip-hop star gave fans a deeper glimpse into the man behind the mic, sharing stories about his passion for fatherhood, his battles with mental health, and his unwavering focus on creating uplifting music.

When asked about his dedication to fatherhood, Big Boogie’s heartfelt response struck a chord with the crowd. “My baby ain’t ask to be here, so I gotta be on my team. Ain’t nothing more important than her,” he shared passionately. Despite the challenges of balancing a demanding music career, he emphasized that family keeps him grounded and motivated.

The interview took an emotional turn as Big Boogie revealed the struggles he faced this year, including a mental health breakdown. “A lot of people needed me but weren’t checking on me,” he explained. His honesty about the weight of expectations resonated with many young urban fans who often face similar pressures. Yet, Boogie shared how prayer, music, and self-reflection became his tools for overcoming these tough moments. “I talk to God a lot, and I keep moving.”

For fans eagerly awaiting new music, Big Boogie had exciting news. He teased a shift in his sound, promising “more happy, turnt-up music” that encourages listeners to dance and celebrate life. “We got enough music to cry to,” he quipped, reminding fans of his commitment to delivering good vibes.

