Chris Brown Gives T-Pain His "Flowers" Amid Drake Drama

Published on June 30, 2025

Source: Getty Images

Chris Brown is giving credit where it’s due and this time, it’s all about T-Pain. But, was it to spite Drake?

The R&B star took to his Instagram stories to praise the artist behind hits like “Bartender,” calling him “one of the GOATs” of their generation.

“RANDOM THOUGHT… @Tpain is one of the goats of my generation!!!” Brown wrote on his Instagram Story over the weekend. He followed it with another story that read: “GIVING YOU YOUR FLOWERS!!! PIONEER. LOVE YOU MY BROTHER.”

The shoutout comes at an interesting time, as T-Pain’s name has been circulating following comments he made about Drake… and Drake’s clapback.

RELATED: Drake Hits Back At T-Pain Critiquing His Inability To “Gracefully Bow Out” & Retire, Social Media Piles On

In a recent episode of the Crash Dummies podcast, T-Pain reflected on something Drake once said about wanting to bow out of the game gracefully, “The one thing I learned from Drake — and the one thing he hasn’t followed — is his own words. Drake said, ‘I want to be one of those people that gracefully bows out and not get kicked out.’”

That criticism didn’t sit well with Drizzy, of course, who responded by calling out Pain directly.

“This guy always had resentment for me,” Drake posted in an IG comment. “You can hear it every time he speaks on my name.”

While Breezy didn’t mention the Drake situation directly, fans were quick to connect the dots. Especially considering his long-running musical history with T-Pain.

RELATED: Chris Brown Breezy Bowl: Setlist

Still, it hasn’t always been all love. Some fans pointed out that T-Pain once called out Chris Brown during a 2022 interview with DJ Akademiks, saying the singer had what he referred to as a “princess complex.”

“That is my motherf–kin’ n—a, but I know what his faults are,” T-Pain said at the time. “Chris Brown has the princess complex… not only when you get what you want, but when you get accolades for doing absolutely f–king nothing and just being pretty.”

Despite that moment of tough love, it’s clear Brown holds no grudges. As the back-and-forth between T-Pain and Drake continues to stir opinions, Breezy’s IG two cents adds some fuel to the fire.


Chris Brown Gives T-Pain His “Flowers” Amid Drake Drama  was originally published on wiznation.com

