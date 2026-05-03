Source: John Nacion / Getty

Nick Cannon is, once again, offering his approach on parenting to anyone still willing to listen.

During a visit to the TMZ Podcast, Cannon revealed that he encourages his 15-year-old son, Morrocan—who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey—to date and explore relationships. However, he doesn’t allow his twin sister, Monroe, to do the same.

“First of all, it’s absolutely a double standard,” he said. “And I know I get in trouble a lot ‘cause I say things with my chest. But there is a difference when parenting a son and then when parenting a daughter. I am more protective of my daughter because there [are] things out there that I have to protect my daughter from.”

He continued,

“Like, as we know, there are a certain type of individuals that you want to keep your daughter away from.”

The call may be coming from inside of the house, Nick. After all, a man with twelve children by nine different women may know a thing or two about what type of men to protect his daughters from. However, sons also need protection and guidance.

Still, he seems to be solely focused on preparing Monroe for the type of men who may be waiting for her as life progresses.

“We made a deal. If she can explain to me what’s going to happen on these dates, then she can go,” he said. ” ‘Your twin brother can go with you.’ That’s what I do. But you ain’t going one-on-one with no little bastard anywhere. Hopefully, we’re having these open conversations. My daughter tells me any and everything, and even though I’m apprehensive, like, if you can explain it to [me] … I want you to have all the questions answered or whatever, and you make the best decision possible.”

Hopefully, things are a bit more balanced over at Mimi’s house.

Double Standard Much? Nick Cannon Says 15-Year-Old Son, Morrocan Is Allowed To Date, Twin Sister, Monroe, Cannot was originally published on bossip.com