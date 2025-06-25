[Exclusive] Mariah the Scientist Unveils New Album Details

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Hot 107.9’s iconic Birthday Bash 2025 was a night to remember with R&B sensation Mariah the Scientist hitting the stage as a surprise guest. She sat down with DJ Misses for an exclusive interview backstage, and gave listeners a glimpse into her upcoming album and creative process.

Mariah’s enthusiasm was evident as she revealed, “This project feels like my best work yet. It’s different from anything I’ve done before.” She also disclosed that for the first time, she crafted some of her songs without instrumentals, building beats around her lyrics later. This shift from her previous process, where she’d often source beats from platforms like YouTube, allowed her to take a more hands-on, intentional approach.

READ MORE STORIES



When pressed about the release date, Mariah shared an August timeline, hinting at an exciting summer for her fans. While she’s still narrowing down a title for the album, her creative indecision only signals the depth of thought she’s pouring into the project. “I don’t want to say I’m indecisive,” she laughed, “but I’ve been going back and forth. It’s hard because this one means so much to me.”

✕

DJ Misses couldn’t help but get hype about Mariah’s hit single “Burning Blue,” noting how it “tears the club up” even as a slower track. For Mariah, the night was about more than just teasing new music; it was a celebration of artistry, resilience, and connection. “I love coming home,” she said. “Atlanta’s energy is unmatched, and being here for Birthday Bash is so special.”

Fans can expect an unforgettable album from Mariah the Scientist, packed with heartfelt lyrics, fresh sounds, and the unparalleled authenticity that has made her a standout in R&B. Stay tuned for August—this is one project you won’t want to miss.

TRENDING STORIES:

Mariah the Scientist Talks New Music & Teases Joint Project at Birthday Bash 2025 | #BirthdayBashATL

Young Thug Walks BET Awards Red Carpet Wearing A Fur Mask



The article ‘[Exclusive] Mariah the Scientist Unveils New Album Details‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI