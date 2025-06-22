Source: Radio One Atlanta / Radio One Digital



Mariah the Scientist captivated Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2025 with her poise, originality, and excitement for what’s next. Backstage with Fly Guy DC, the singer reflected on the whirlwind success of her latest viral song. “I didn’t know it was gonna do all that, but I’m happy about it,” she shared, in awe of the song’s unexpected reach among both ladies and gents.

Mariah also teased her upcoming project, set to release in August. Packed with ten tracks, she described the album as longer and more fulfilling than her previous works. Though picking favorites proved difficult, she showed enthusiasm for tracks one and ten, hinting at their standout appeal.

When asked about collaborations, she revealed that her significant other won’t appear on this album. Instead, the couple envisions a future joint project, saving their recent recordings for something even more special.

Taking the stage incognito, Mariah anticipated surprising the audience with one unique request for her set: “Make the whole stadium blue!” A true nod to her creativity and connection with fans.

With her talent and a devoted following, Mariah the Scientist proved that her artistry and authenticity shine brighter than ever.

Mariah the Scientist Talks New Music & Teases Joint Project at Birthday Bash 2025 | #BirthdayBashATL was originally published on hotspotatl.com