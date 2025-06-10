Desktop banner image
Young Thug Walks BET Awards Red Carpet Wearing A Fur Mask, Social Media Confused

Published on June 10, 2025

Young Thug BET Awards 2025

Source: BET Awards / X/Twitter

Young Thug has remained pretty lowkey after beating RICO charges, but he did step out for the BET Awards Monday night. 

Accompanied by girlfriend Mariah the Scientist, Thug walked the red carpet with an unexpected outfit. He rocked a clean, fitted black suit with a white button-up, but the simplicity ends there. Atop a skinny black tie, he wore what appeared to be a fur tail. To match it, he wore a similarly tan-colored mask with cutouts for his eyes and mouth. Of course, the fit wasn’t complete without his bag, which was shaped like a duck —eyes and all— with leather handles. 

He shied away from interviews with the media, but did speak with streamer Tylil for a moment, who asked him about his drip, revealing it was all from French luxury fashion house Yves Saint Laurent.

“Saint Laurent, bro,” he says before showing off his bird bag. ”One of one. You won’t see any n-gga with this.”

Even when he ran into Druski and Kai Cenat on the red carpet, they were unsure of who was behind the mask before dapping him up.

It wasn’t the only moment that had Thug making waves at the BET Award, as another time he seemed to be approached by a member of the media, and refused to speak to them, only responding “We not doing that,” before telling Mariah “c’mon” and dragging her along with him.

Once a few feet away, he gave that group of people behind him the middle finger. 

It came on the same day that the YSL RICO case came to a close, with the last defendant, Christian Eppinger, being sentenced to 40 years in prison on charges related to gang activity and the 2022 shooting of an Atlanta cop.

In an interview with GQ last month, Thugger discussed why he decided to accept a plea deal that helped him avoid jail time, but included restrictions on his future lyrical content, community service, and a 10-year ban from the Atlanta area. If violated, he could be sent back to prison to serve a term of up to 20 years. 

“Absolutely. Just pleading to something you know that you didn’t do is crazy,” he said. “But you get a chance to keep fighting. [You can] worry about the jury’s fate, or you [can] just go ahead now and go home. It’s like sh-t. Go home.”

See social media’s reaction to Thug’s time at the BET Awards below.

Young Thug Walks BET Awards Red Carpet Wearing A Fur Mask, Social Media Confused  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

