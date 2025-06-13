Lila Seeley

Ever wonder what it’s like to spark one up with the legendary Snoop Dogg? Well, Eric Benét got to experience it firsthand during his very first smoke session with the Doggfather himself, and the story is exactly as epic as you’d imagine.

For anyone who knows Snoop, a smoke sesh is more than just passing around a blunt; it’s a full-blown experience. And for Eric Benét, the R&B superstar known for his smooth vocals and soulful hits, stepping into Snoop’s world was like stepping into another dimension.

Picture it. The haze, the laughs, the chill vibes, and Snoop’s signature laid-back energy filling the room. Benét, who was new to this part of Snoop’s lifestyle, admitted that his tolerance levels weren’t quite up to the rapper’s seasoned expertise. But hey, when you’re in the presence of Uncle Snoop, you go all in, right?

As the “Georgy Porgy” crooner put it, their session was filled with hilarious moments and plenty of vibes that stayed true to Snoop’s one-of-a-kind personality. Whether it was Snoop teasing Benét for coughing after a hit or just vibing to some dope tracks, the two apparently bonded in a way only a smoke session can facilitate.

Music and marijuana have always been part of Snoop Dogg’s legendary cool factor, and the fact that Eric Benét got to share in such a quintessential part of Snoop’s life is seriously iconic. Though the true details about their conversation remain under wraps, you can only imagine the kind of wisdom and jokes shared between these two music legends.

One thing’s for sure, Eric Benét left that session with more than just a high; he had a newfound appreciation for the man, the myth, and the legend that is Snoop Dogg.

Have you had dreams (or fantasies) of lighting up with the Doggfather? From what we hear, it’s one we can all add to the bucket list — what do you say, Eric Benét? Hear it for yourselves below in the latest “My First Time”:

The article ‘ MFT: Eric Benét Remembers His First Snoop Dogg Smoke Sesh‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI