Listen Live
My First Time

MFT: Eric Benét Remembers His First Snoop Dogg Smoke Sesh

Wonder what smoking with Snoop Dogg is like? R&B vet Eric Benét told us the perfect firsthand story for the latest "My First Time."

Published on June 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Eric Benét And Tamar Braxton Perform Single Off His Upcoming Album
Lila Seeley

Ever wonder what it’s like to spark one up with the legendary Snoop Dogg? Well, Eric Benét got to experience it firsthand during his very first smoke session with the Doggfather himself, and the story is exactly as epic as you’d imagine.

For anyone who knows Snoop, a smoke sesh is more than just passing around a blunt; it’s a full-blown experience. And for Eric Benét, the R&B superstar known for his smooth vocals and soulful hits, stepping into Snoop’s world was like stepping into another dimension.

RELATED: My First Time – Childlike CiCi Remembers Her First Performance Fondly

Picture it. The haze, the laughs, the chill vibes, and Snoop’s signature laid-back energy filling the room. Benét, who was new to this part of Snoop’s lifestyle, admitted that his tolerance levels weren’t quite up to the rapper’s seasoned expertise. But hey, when you’re in the presence of Uncle Snoop, you go all in, right?

As the “Georgy Porgy” crooner put it, their session was filled with hilarious moments and plenty of vibes that stayed true to Snoop’s one-of-a-kind personality. Whether it was Snoop teasing Benét for coughing after a hit or just vibing to some dope tracks, the two apparently bonded in a way only a smoke session can facilitate.

Music and marijuana have always been part of Snoop Dogg’s legendary cool factor, and the fact that Eric Benét got to share in such a quintessential part of Snoop’s life is seriously iconic. Though the true details about their conversation remain under wraps, you can only imagine the kind of wisdom and jokes shared between these two music legends.

One thing’s for sure, Eric Benét left that session with more than just a high; he had a newfound appreciation for the man, the myth, and the legend that is Snoop Dogg.

Have you had dreams (or fantasies) of lighting up with the Doggfather? From what we hear, it’s one we can all add to the bucket list — what do you say, Eric Benét? Hear it for yourselves below in the latest “My First Time”:

The article ‘ MFT: Eric Benét Remembers His First Snoop Dogg Smoke Sesh‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

cannabis Eric Benet first time interviews marijuana My First Time Smoking Snoop Dogg weed

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close