Netflix's 'Supacell' Reimagines Sickle Cell as A Superpower

Netflix’s ‘Supacell’ Reimagines Sickle Cell as A Superpower ft. Rapman & T-Boz | Ryan Cameron Uncensored

Published on July 26, 2024

rapman t-boz

Source: Getty / Getty

What better way to raise sickle cell awareness than to put it on the biggest television streaming platform in the world? Rapman, creator of Netflix’s Supacell, sheds light on the potentially fatal disease by reimagining it as an actual superpower in his new hit series.

Supacell follows a group of ordinary people from South London unexpectedly develop super powers with no clear connection between them other than them all being Black. As they deal with the impact on their daily lives, one man has to bring them together to protect the one he loves all while avoiding the powerful and nefarious agents that have noticed their special abilities. (IMDB)

As a long-time advocate and sickle cell survivor, TLC’s T-Boz joins the interview for candid conversation on her real-life experiences with the blood disorder.

You don’t want to miss this!

