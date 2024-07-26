Netflix’s ‘Supacell’ Reimagines Sickle Cell as A Superpower ft. Rapman & T-Boz | Ryan Cameron Uncensored

What better way to raise sickle cell awareness than to put it on the biggest television streaming platform in the world? Rapman, creator of Netflix’s Supacell, sheds light on the potentially fatal disease by reimagining it as an actual superpower in his new hit series.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Supacell follows a group of ordinary people from South London unexpectedly develop super powers with no clear connection between them other than them all being Black. As they deal with the impact on their daily lives, one man has to bring them together to protect the one he loves all while avoiding the powerful and nefarious agents that have noticed their special abilities. (IMDB)

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

As a long-time advocate and sickle cell survivor, TLC’s T-Boz joins the interview for candid conversation on her real-life experiences with the blood disorder.

You don’t want to miss this!

✕

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

TLC’s Chilli & T-Boz Join RCU to Talk CrazySexyCool’s 30th Year

My First Time: Chilli Of TLC Takes Us Back To The Group’s Debut Performance

50 Cent Sells Diddy Documentary To Netflix Following Bidding War, Xitter Salutes His Commitment To Being Petty

Ryan Report: AI Technology Gets Whitney Houston and Must-Watch on Netflix

Lifetime Presents ‘VOICES OF A LIFETIME’ for Black Music Month Honoring TLC, Mary J. Blige and Keyshia Cole

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE