The Lifetime network will honor Mary J. Blige, TLC, and Keyshia Cole in their upcoming “VOICES OF A LIFETIME” films for Black Music Month that will begin airing in June of this year.

Music would not be what it is today without the contributions of significant artists like Mary J. Blige, TLC, and Keyshia Cole. These dynamic ladies have made their mark on the music industry uniquely. Mary J. Blige and TLC began their musical legacy during the legendary 1990s, and to this day, their styles and songs are the blueprints for many artists. Keyshia Cole burst on the music scene during the early 2000s with her soulful voice and songs acting as the soundtrack to many of our lives.

The Films

In support of these iconic women, the Lifetime “VOICES OF A LIFETIME” will first present the TLC documentary, TLC Forever, which will explore the journey of the top-selling female group of all time and reveal how their music, style, and individuality made an impact on the world. Following TLC Forever is Real Love and Strength Of A Woman, based on Mary J. Blige’s song lyrics.

The stories follow an 18-year-old who heads to an HBCU, finds love, and juggles life, drama, career, and romance. The I AM KEYSHIA COLE biopic will air last. Starring Cole herself, she opens up about childhood trauma, tragedy, and overcoming obstacles.

TLC Forever will air on June 3. Real Love will air on June 10, and Strength Of A Woman on June 17. I AM KEYSHIA COLE will air on June 24. For more information, click here.

Lifetime Presents ‘VOICES OF A LIFETIME’ for Black Music Month Honoring TLC, Mary J. Blige and Keyshia Cole was originally published on hellobeautiful.com