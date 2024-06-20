Millyz “Chosen,” Ne-Yo “2 Million Secrets” & More | Daily Visuals

Though Millyz is a proud representative of Boston, Massachusetts, the man has a knack for traveling to exotic places for his music videos and though it’s usually Spanish speaking countries, this time around he travels to the Middle East to show how large he’s living.
In his latest visuals to “Chosen,” Millyz heads to Dubai to take in the lavish night life before hitting the desert sands in some ATV’s to ride through the sun while his iced out charms keep him cool. We wonder if he’ll shoot a music video at the Boston Celtics Championship parade next. It would only be right.
On the R&B side, Ne-Yo takes on the role of an undercover agent in his clip for “2 Million Secrets” where he woos his way into a suspected criminal queenpin’s heart before he gets in too deep and things go left. Isn’t that always the case?
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Olumide, Moneybagg Yo, and more.
MILLYZ – “CHOSEN”
NE-YO – “2 MILLION SECRETS”
OLUMIDE – “NEW KEYS”
MONEYBAGG YO – “RICH VIKING”
DON TOLIVER FT. KODAK BLACK – “BROTHER STONE”
BIG HIT, HIT-BOY & THE ALCHEMIST – “CHAMPION”
UFO FEV & FREDRO STARR – “BATUMI”
STARR DOLL – “SPEAKER TURN UP”
