Music

Backstage with Gunna: ‘The Bittersweet Tour’ | POTC EXCLUSIVE

Published on June 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
POTC GUNNA Interview Graphic

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Mr. One of Wun himself, best known as Gunna, came back to his old stomping grounds for his June 11th show at the State Farm Arena in the heart of Atlanta.

After several sold-out shows and his ‘One of Wun’ album climbing the charts, Wunna is clearly still eager to provide his fans with an unforgettable experience.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“With [Atlanta] being the last day of the tour and it was on one one (11th), it just felt like it was meant…wrote out.” -Gunna

CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles himself described how upon meeting Gunna, he could sense that he was truly one of a kind.

See: Posted On The Corner: Kevin Liles Talks Politics Of Rap, Gunna’s Return, Rico Wade And Young Thug

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Gunna and Posted on the Corner’s Incognito chop it up about new clothing line “P by Gunna,” album cover artistry, and so much more. Don’t miss this exclusive backstage interview—how ya love that?!

CLICK FOR FULL INTERVIEW: GUNNA x POSTED ON THE CORNER

 

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

RELATED TAGS

Gunna Posted On The Corner

More from Black America Web
Trending
Black Music Month 2024 Feature Image
Music

Black Music Month: Influential Icons

In this photo illustration, National Public Radio (NPR) logo... 10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

Build in Tulsa Honors the History of Black Wall Street 28 items
News

Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma

Close