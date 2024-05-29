News

Michael Keaton Shines In New ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Trailer

Will this lead to a new 'Beetlejuice' cartoon though?

Published on May 29, 2024

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

To many 80’s babies, he is Batman but to others Michael Keaton is Beetlejuice and now that he’s once again donned the cow and the cape in 2023’s The Flash, Keaton is now resurrecting his other iconic character which helped propel him to superstardom in 1988.

Weeks ago fans got a small taste of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2 when a teaser trailer for the upcoming film was released and now they’re getting a bigger sample of what they can expect from Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and newcomer to the series, Jenna Ortega conjure up the rambunctious ghost that endeared himself to millions back in the 80’s (the character even got himself an animated show on FOX).

In the new trailer to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Ortega and Ryder find themselves back in the house where it all started in which Ortega defiantly conjures up the comedic demon after saying his name three times. Now that he’s once again been unleashed on the world of the living, Ryder, Ortega and everyone else involved must experience the weird world of the dead as they try to figure out how to get out of this latest pickle.

Should be fun.

Check out the new trailer to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it hits theaters this coming September 6.

Michael Keaton Shines In New ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

