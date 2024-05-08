Listen Live
Food & Drink

Popeyes: Launching A New Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes: Launching A New Chicken Sandwich

Published on May 8, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Popeyes Launching a New Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes is preparing to get people “clucking” with a new chicken sandwich.
The fast food chain is set to launch its Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich.
You can enjoy the sandwich in 4 different ways.
To support the sandwich, Popeyes wants to give you lunch money to get a free chicken sandwich for yourself with their Lunch Money FUNds campaign.
  • Who do you believe has the best chicken sandwich?
  • Why?

Popeyes: Launching A New Chicken Sandwich  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man 14 items
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Drake and Kendrick 9 items
Entertainment

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

Denver Post Archives 43 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Entertainment

Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again

6 items
Style & Fashion

Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby

Met gala collage 2024 47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Kirk Franklin, ship church, Griff, Darlene McCoy, Damon Little, Big Al Cherry, Dennys, Sybil Wilks 21 items
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

CryOut Conference 2023
Pop Culture

Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close