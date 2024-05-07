Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Solange Knowles’ Son Julez Smith Makes His Met Gala Debut At 19

No, the fashion apple doesn't fall far from the tree, because Julez's Met Gala fit did not disappoint.

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The Met Gala red carpet is no stranger to Knowles-Carter family royalty. Their official acceptance of Anna Wintour’s coveted invitation is always in the air, but that does not stop fans from anxiously anticipating their arrival.

Each season, many wonder who, if any, from the iconic family will attend.

Solange Knowles, a known fashion killer and risk-taker, is always one to watch. She eats up the girlies every time with her avant-garde flair and has worn 3-D pieces and wild fabrics to the event before it was “a thing.” 

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Source: Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Getty

Her sister Beyonce, who often attends with her forever bae, Jay Z, is just as memorable. When she steps on the carpet, Queen Bey shuts it down with her powerhouse presence, demure style, and sophisticated sex appeal.

Beyonce’s 2015 “five-minute” side ponytail will forever be a 10 out of 10 plus 10.

2015 Costume Institue Gala Benefit

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Julez Smith makes his Met Gala debut with Luar.

This year, however, a new generation took center stage (or, shall we say, the green carpet). Solange’s son, Julez Smith, made his grand entrance at the 2024 Met Gala at 19, marking a major moment in his emerging career.

Julez has already made a name for himself in the modeling world. HB has been covering each step.

RELATED: Solange Knowles’ Son Daniel ‘Julez’ Smith, Jr. Walks For Versace During Milan Fashion Week

He recently hit the New York Fashion Week runway for streetwear brand Luar and slayed the catwalk for legacy label Versace during Milan Fashion Week. But the Met Gala is a different league altogether. 

Spoiler Alert: Julez was up for the challenge.

For fashion’s biggest night, Julez displayed his unique style, donning a dapper Luar black suit with a crisp jacket and pants that ingeniously transformed into a skirt. (This skirt-pants combination is a growing trend in men’s suits, and Julez’s green carpet look showed why).

See details of the ensemble below.

His hair was styled in neat cornrows. The up-and-coming model accessorized his look with a stunning silver lapel pin, a black ring, an iced-out tennis bracelet, and matching earrings.

Julez continues the Knowles-Carter legacy while creating his own.

Julez’s presence at the Met Gala wasn’t just a testament to his rising modeling career. It was a bold statement about the evolving landscape of fashion.

His ensemble blurred the boundaries of traditional menswear, red carpet fashion, and a more fluid, expressive style. This amalgamation mirrors where fashion is going – with Black people as part of the transformation – and embodies the underlying theme of the Met Gala, which is to always celebrate art, creativity, and individuality in fashion. 

While his mom, Solange, and his aunt Beyonce were absent this year, it’s clear that Julez is continuing to carve his own path. From the runway to the Met Gala, the fashion world is on notice (and so are we). 

It will be exciting to see what stylish ventures Julez tackles – or slays – next!

RELATED

Solange Knowles’ Son Daniel ‘Julez’ Smith Jr. Makes Runway Debut At Luar Fashion Show

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Met Gala

Solange Knowles’ Son Julez Smith Makes His Met Gala Debut At 19  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man 14 items
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Drake and Kendrick 9 items
Entertainment

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

Denver Post Archives 43 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Entertainment

Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again

6 items
Style & Fashion

Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby

Met gala collage 2024 47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Kirk Franklin, ship church, Griff, Darlene McCoy, Damon Little, Big Al Cherry, Dennys, Sybil Wilks 21 items
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

CryOut Conference 2023
Pop Culture

Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close