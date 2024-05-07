RIP Frank Tyson: Funeral Details Announced For Black Man Who Told Ohio Cops ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Before Dying

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Funeral details have been announced for a Black man who died in an Ohio bar after being violently arrested and telling a police officer kneeling near his neck that he couldn’t breathe.

The funeral for Frank Tyson – who died April 18 after struggling with officers from the Canton Police Department – has been scheduled to take place later this week.

MORE: Black Man Dies After Telling Ohio Cop With His Knee Near His Neck, ‘I Can’t Breathe.’ Sound Familiar?

The death of Tyson, who accurately predicted his own demise while being taken into custody, is being compared to that of George Floyd.

“They’re trying to kill me,” Tyson, 53, is shown shouting on bodycam video as he was being violently placed under arrest for an alleged single-car crash that caused a power line to fall. “They’re trying to kill me.”

Tyson, who was accused of abandoning the vehicle after the crash, then shouted, “Call the sheriff.” He repeated that several times before saying again that he “can’t breathe.”

After Tyson is taken to the ground, a voice can be heard telling him, “You’re going to get sprayed,” before another voice is heard saying, “Don’t spray him.”

The officers successfully get handcuffs on Tyson, then one of them appears to put his knee on the top of Tyson’s upper body while Tyson says, again, “I can’t breathe,” and repeats it multiple times.

“I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe. You’re on my neck,” Tyson says.

That’s when one of the officers told Tyson to “shut the f*ck up.”

As many as 8 minutes later, after being heard joking with bar patrons while Tyson lies motionless on the floor, an officer finally checks Tyson for a pulse. It took even longer before CPR was initiated. Of course, the basic medical attention was too late. Tyson was ultimately pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

None of the responding officers has been disciplined or identified.

The harrowing bodycam footage is below. It is graphic in nature and should be viewed with discretion.

It was in that context that Frank Tyson’s funeral was being planned.

Frank Tyson’s funeral

It was announced on Wednesday that the Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network, is slated to deliver the eulogy at Tyson’s funeral later this week.

Sharpton said the details of Tyson’s death are far too familiar.

“Frank Tyson’s cries of ‘I can’t breathe’ are ones we have heard far too often when Black men and women die in police custody,” Sharpton said Monday in a statement sent to NewsOne. “Once again, we have seen footage of those pleas for help not only ignored but dismissed by officers using excessive force – who then left him to lie unconscious for several minutes. I have answered the family’s call to deliver Frank’s eulogy and remain committed to delivering justice for them.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who was retained last week to represent Tyson’s family, is set to deliver a national call to justice at the funeral.

“The death of Frank Tyson deserves more than just an investigation — it demands accountability and justice,” Crump said last week. “I promise you, just as we did for George Floyd, we will not rest until those responsible are held to account for their actions. We will fight tirelessly to ensure that Frank Tyson’s death sparks the change that this still-broken system so desperately needs.”

Frank Tyson’s funeral is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at Hear the Word Ministries in Canton. Services are set to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

This is America.

