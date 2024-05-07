News

Metro Boomin Launches BBL Drizzy Beat Giveaway Campaign

It is safe to assume Metro doesn't trust Drake's alleged surgeon either.

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Organized Noize SXSW Dinner

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

It seems Rap’s Infinity War is not ending anytime soon. Metro Boomin has upped the ante and has created a “BBL Drizzy” beat giveaway challenge.

As reported by HipHopDX, the producer is not backing down from Drake. Last week, the 6 God took shots at the St. Louis, Missouri, native on his latest “Family Matters” diss track. “I mean it’s true a n****a slimed me for my AP / Just like how Metro n****a slimed him for his main squeeze / Out here begging for attention, n****a, say please.” To which the “Thought It Was a Drought” composer responded with a contest that asks up and coming talent to add themselves to the fray. “Best verse over this gets a free beat just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway,” Metro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

The URL in the social media post takes you to Metro Boomin’s SoundCloud page where an instrumental is on auto play. This track utilizes a sample of comedian King Willonius’ viral parody song for the hook and bridge. Metro Boomin sped it up and added some drums; the result is a beat reminiscent of The Diplomats’ sound during their iconic Diplomatic Immunity run. Needless to say the track quickly went viral with thousands of rappers and singers using the beat to record their own diss song against Drake.

Earlier today (May 6) Metro Boomin returned to social media announcing an update to #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway challenge. “winner gets $10k and a beat runner up gets a beat as well” he wrote. 

In a reply to a DJ Akademiks Instagram post Drake responded to the challenge typing “You just cheffed a beat about my ass?” in the comments section.

It is unclear how or when the “BBL Drizzy” beat giveaway challenge winners will be chosen.

Metro Boomin Launches BBL Drizzy Beat Giveaway Campaign  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man 14 items
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Drake and Kendrick 9 items
Entertainment

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

Denver Post Archives 43 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Entertainment

Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again

6 items
Style & Fashion

Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby

Met gala collage 2024 47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Kirk Franklin, ship church, Griff, Darlene McCoy, Damon Little, Big Al Cherry, Dennys, Sybil Wilks 21 items
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

CryOut Conference 2023
Pop Culture

Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]

Close