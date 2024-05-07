Listen Live
James Gunn Releases First Pic Of David Corenswet As ‘Superman’

We'll have to wait to next year to see if the man can fill the big red boots that Henry Cavill left behind...

Published on May 7, 2024

David Corenswet As 'Superman'

Source: @JamesGunn / Instagram

On Monday (May 6), comic book fans got their first look at James Gunn’s new iteration of Superman and truth be told, we still prefer Henry Cavill (no shots).

 

According to Variety, James Gunn gave fans a sneak peak of what he has in store for us as he took to Threads to show David Corenswet in full Superman attire with some cosmic action going down in the background.

Sporting a collar on what seems like a battle tested garment, the new Superman suit seems to be more loose fitting than the ones previous actors have worn in past Superman films but we know that Corenswet has been putting in that work in the gym to become the new man of steel. While fans are still heartbroken that Henry Cavill was replaced when James Gunn took over the DC cinematic universe a few years back, it will be interesting to see if David Corenswet can silence his naysayers with a stellar performance in Gunn’s upcoming film Superman: Legacy.

Variety reports:

Corenswet is getting the big break of a lifetime as the star of “Superman,” which marks his first time leading a major Hollywood tentpole film. The 30-year-old actor is best known for his supporting roles in two Ryan Murphy-created Netflix series, “The Politician” and “Hollywood.” His most notable film role prior to “Superman” was probably “Pearl,” the Ti West-directed horror movie starring Mia Goth.

Starring opposite Corenswet in “Superman” is “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult is taking on the role of Superman’s infamous villain Lex Luthor, while Gunn’s cast also includes Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) and more.

What do y’all think of our new Superman? Will you be checking out Superman: Legacy when it hits theaters on July 11, 2025? Let us know in the comments section below.

James Gunn Releases First Pic Of David Corenswet As ‘Superman’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

