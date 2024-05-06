Lil Keke Talks Drake vs Kendrick, Longevity and New Album ‘Can’t Rain Forever’

Lil Keke has officially dropped his highly anticipated new album Can’t Rain Forever. With over two decades in the music industry, Keke’s goal was to offer something unique, with a little bit of a twist and he certainly delivered! The Lone Star legend caught up with A G & A Pimp to talk about the album, what makes it a standout project and much more.

Check out the interview below.

Prior to the album launch, Lil Keke collaborated with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream to introduce his own signature ice cream flavor, “The Legend Sundae” (a delectable peach cobbler flavor), with a portion of proceeds went to individuals with special needs. Lil Keke also hosted a private concert at Off The Record along side Steve Rodgers for his new project. The concert had many surprise guests like Paul Wall, Bun B, Slim Thug, Killy Kyleon, and more!

Check out the official video for Keke’s latest release, “Can’t Rain Forever.”

