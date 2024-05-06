Listen Live
Pop Culture

Lil Keke Talks Drake vs Kendrick, Longevity and New Album ‘Can’t Rain Forever’

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lil Keke

Source: Radio One / General

Lil Keke has officially dropped his highly anticipated new album Can’t Rain Forever. With over two decades in the music industry, Keke’s goal was to offer something unique, with a little bit of a twist and he certainly delivered! The Lone Star legend caught up with A G & A Pimp to talk about the album, what makes it a standout project and much more.

Check out the interview below.

Prior to the album launch, Lil Keke collaborated with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream to introduce his own signature ice cream flavor, “The Legend Sundae” (a delectable peach cobbler flavor), with a portion of proceeds went to individuals with special needs. Lil Keke also hosted a private concert at Off The Record along side Steve Rodgers for his new project. The concert had many surprise guests like Paul Wall, Bun B, Slim Thug, Killy Kyleon, and more!

Lil Keke

Source: General / Keke and Jack Freeman performing “Can’t Rain Forever”

Lil Keke

Source: General / Propain, Keke, Z-Ro, Killa Kyleon

Check out the official video for Keke’s latest release, “Can’t Rain Forever.”

Lil Keke Talks Drake vs Kendrick, Longevity and New Album ‘Can’t Rain Forever’  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man 14 items
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Drake and Kendrick 9 items
Entertainment

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

Denver Post Archives 43 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Entertainment

Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again

6 items
Style & Fashion

Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby

10 items
Entertainment

Netflix Adds Some Of Our Favorite Black Films & Series In May

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Kirk Franklin, ship church, Griff, Darlene McCoy, Damon Little, Big Al Cherry, Dennys, Sybil Wilks 21 items
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Entertainment

Graphic Details Emerge In Drake’s Alleged Sexual Assault Case

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close