Summer’s around the corner and Megan Thee Stallion is not only gearing up to hit the road, but she’s also connecting with listeners with the “I Think I Love Her” freestyle PLUS she dropped a number for the Hotties to text her.
Text Megan Thee Stallion: (832) 210-1202 and check out the “I Think I Love Her” Freestyle below.
Hottie Hotline: Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Freestyle Plus Exclusive Phone Number For Fans was originally published on theboxhouston.com
