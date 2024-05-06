Pop Culture

Hottie Hotline: Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Freestyle Plus Exclusive Phone Number For Fans

Published on May 6, 2024

Summer’s around the corner and Megan Thee Stallion is not only gearing up to hit the road, but she’s also connecting with listeners with the “I Think I Love Her” freestyle PLUS she dropped a number for the Hotties to text her.

Text Megan Thee Stallion: (832) 210-1202 and check out the “I Think I Love Her” Freestyle below.

 

Hottie Hotline: Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Freestyle Plus Exclusive Phone Number For Fans  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

