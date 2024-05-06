Anthony Brown, Bri Babineaux, Deitrick Haddon and Pastor Mike Jr., Set to Embark on All- New Concert Series “I GOT AWAY,”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

(ATLANTA) – April 28, 2024 – Gospel music sensations Anthony Brown, Bri Babineaux, Deitrick Haddon and Pastor Mike Jr., are set to tour across the nation on the all-new concert series, I GOT AWAY, in partnership with McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour. Kicking off April 26th, the tour will make stops in 30 cities across the United States, including Houston, Dallas, Orlando, Queens, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Atlanta on June 29th.

Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, general admission tickets are FREE for this nearly sold-out concert experience, courtesy of McDonald’s USA. Fans can get in on the action by registering now for limited general admission or paid VIP tickets at IGotAwayTour.com.

For the past 18 years, the Golden Arches has been proud to bring McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour to communities nationwide. And this year, the unprecedented partnership with I Got Away allows McDonald’s to bring the tour to even more cities. This electrifying experience serves as an extension of McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden movement, which shines a light on people making a difference in their communities through positivity and empowerment.

This dynamic collaboration promises to ignite hearts and souls, bringing together some of the most talented voices in Christian and Gospel music for an unforgettable experience where fans will see some of their favorite musical selections performed live. More than a concert series, I GOT AWAY will spread love in local communities by raising donations for families served by Ronald McDonald House Charities® Chapters in each tour market.

