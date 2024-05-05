Entertainment

Rihanna Is ‘Looking For Nudes’ In Latest Instagram Post

Rihanna took to Instagram to show off the latest from her Savage X Fenty collection and we're all swooning.

Published on May 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party

Source: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty

Nobody rocks nude like Rihanna!

The 36 year old singer took to Instagram on Sunday, May 5 to show off the latest from her Savage X Fenty collection and we’re swooning. In a sensual video, Rihanna posed in a nude, mesh one piece from her brand’s latest Signature Script collection. Called the Signature Script Underwire Teddy, the sexy undergarment in the Sweet Latte Nude color hugged all of the “Umbrella” singer’s curves in the most perfect way.

“I was desperate for a nude,” Rih Rih said in the short video of the ensemble. “I go in between nudes when I get tanned or when I’m a little paler.”

She continued, “It’s hard to find a nude that you can carry through, and that range of shades. And I found my signature script.”

The beauty shared the video on her IG feed along with the most perfect caption – “looking for nudes,” she wrote. Check it out below.

The underwire lingerie is also said to comes in shades Black Caviar and Island Breeze Blue and currently retails for $69.95. Of course, we’re all looking forward to adding this to our collection!

But that’s not all we’re looking forward to from the Bad Gal. As Met Gala Monday swiftly approaches, fans are eagerly waiting for what the fashion queen will wear to the annual event, even though she’s promised to keep it a bit more low key this year.

During a recent interview with Extra, the singer revealed that she will be keeping her outfit “real simple” for the fashion extravaganza but plans to go all out with her glam. “It’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do,” the singer explained. “We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I’m gonna do with that.” She then jokingly added, “I’m showing up for dinner! Shout out to Anna Wintour.”

Whatever the songstress chooses to wear for the event, we already know that she’ll be on top our best dressed list!

DON’T MISS…

6 Times Rihanna Proved That Blondes Have More Fun

Is Fur This Season’s Hottest Trend? According To Rihanna, It Just May Be

Rihanna Is ‘Looking For Nudes’ In Latest Instagram Post  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man 14 items
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Drake and Kendrick 9 items
Entertainment

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

Denver Post Archives 43 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Entertainment

Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again

6 items
Style & Fashion

Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby

10 items
Entertainment

Netflix Adds Some Of Our Favorite Black Films & Series In May

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Kirk Franklin, ship church, Griff, Darlene McCoy, Damon Little, Big Al Cherry, Dennys, Sybil Wilks 21 items
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Met gala collage 2024 47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Close