BLACK WATCH: (5.3.24) ‘Them,’ ‘Eureka’ & More

Published on May 4, 2024

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Source: Prime Video / Prime Video

The Cassius team returns with more recommendations Black Watch, our recurring list of shows on streamers that won’t have you wishing you could get that time back after you watch the finale. Oh yeah, and people of color must be included because, it is 2024.

Before we get hit with a gang of programs to watch during the summer months, here are a couple of relatively recent gems, as well as a vintage joint worthy of a rehash, or discovery, that caught our attention. Feel free to let us know what you’re checking for, too, in the comments.

Eureka – Prime

Eureka

Source: SyFy / SyFy

Eureka was originally a SyFy channel (then Sci-Fi when it premiered in 2006) set in the fictional town of Eureka, Oregon. The rub is that the town how all type of weird, governed sanctioned and conspiracy-friendly antics constantly happen. Joe Morton aka Papa Pope was a feature player as Dr. Henry Deacon, along with Salli Richardson-Whitfield as Dr. Allison Blake. The show is definitely worthy of a binge-watch (it’s streaming on Prime).Alvin aqua Blanco

Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Prime

2024’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith isn’t the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt-led movie from the early aughts, but, to be honest, you’ve got to get over it. Gone are the two main characters of the show in a makeshift relationship that led with action-packed gun-toting adventurousness. Instead, the plot is spread out over 8 episodes as lead actors Donald Glover and Maya Erskine navigate their newfound relationship in the rom-com-tinged spy thriller. With each episode having about a 45-minute run time, it’s the perfect binge to spread out over the weekend. Bruce Goodwin II 

 

Them – Prime

Them

Source: Prime Video / Prime

Created by Little Marvin and executive produced by Lena Waithe, Them is a Black American horror anthology. Recenty, the second season, dubbed Them: The Scare was released. But, it wouldn’t hurt to go back to Season 1 aka Them: Covenant. Actress Deborah Ayorinde stars in both and she’s got now and next. Get familiar.

BLACK WATCH: (5.3.24) ‘Them,’ ‘Eureka’ & More  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

